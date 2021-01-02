NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 17

Last shot at .500



Tampa Bay -6 -125 over Atlanta (win and Bucs maintain a 5 seed)

New Orleans -5.5 -120 over Carolina (win and GB loss clinches top seed in NFC)

Tennessee -7 -115 over Houston (win and Indy loss and in, plus other AFC South clinching and postseason scenarios)

LAC/KC over 43.5 (no Mahomie but Hebert will showcase a huge edge over Henne. Turnovers=points)



Best of luck to all in the regular season’s final week.

YTD 31-33 .484 -6.55