NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 17

Call me chalky but treading very lightly on these, at least for only .5 unit..



New England -16.5 -115 over Jacksonville - AFC East still within reach

Tampa Bay -13.5 -120 over NYJ - still time to clinch overall #1 NFC seed and Bucs looking to get their heads out of their asses after shutout loss at home to NO 2 weeks back

Buffalo -13.5 -125 over Atlanta - Bills looking to hold onto pace for division title

Minnesota/Green Bay over 42.5 - Traditionally high scoring when these two clash



Honorable prop mention. Jalen Hurts over 47.5 yards rushing -115



Best of luck to all in week 17

YTD 31-29-4 .516 -1.65