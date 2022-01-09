NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 18

Once again playing cautiously but has been a nice 6 week run to close out the season.



Green Bay -2.5 -125 over Detroit - Rodgers to start but Love to see a winning finish.

Tennessee -10 -120 over Houston - Oh Henry, all it takes is a win to wrap up the top seed.

LA Chargers -2.5 -120 over Las Vegas - Win and you're in despite late stumbling

Cincinnati/Cleveland over 37 - Even this total might be too low with nothing at stake.



Hope everyone profits for the final time this regular season.

YTD 34-30-4 .529 +.15