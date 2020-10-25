NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 7

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Buffalo -9.5 over NY Jets (bought half) -120
Green Bay -2.5 over Houston (bought half) -120
Kansas City -6.5 over (bought half) -120
Dallas/Washington over 45
Yes I know I'm buying but this is one of those weeks to beware.
Best of luck to all in week 7!
YTD 15-9 .625 +5.05
Green Bay -2.5 over Houston (bought half) -120
Kansas City -6.5 over (bought half) -120
Dallas/Washington over 45
Yes I know I'm buying but this is one of those weeks to beware.
Best of luck to all in week 7!
YTD 15-9 .625 +5.05