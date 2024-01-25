NFL Player Arrested For Illegal Sports Gambling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU football player Kayshon Boutte was arrested on charges related to illegal online gaming Thursday, following an lengthy investigation by Louisiana State Police.



Boutte is accused of creating an online betting account under a fictitious name and then placing illegal bets while he was still under the age of 21 and not legally allowed to gamble.



His efforts led to more than $500,000 in winnings, with the vast majority of that money being used to place additional bets, investigators allege. Boutte, who is now 21, is currently listed on the roster of the New England Patriots. He played in five games for the Patriots last season. He is accused of placing nearly 9,000 illegal wagers including two bets on at least one LSU football game that he played in, his arrest warrant states.