NFL player prop thread

I've bet a number. Who needs fantasy leagues when one can pick and choose when to back/or bet against, a given player?



Matt Ryan under 3900.5 pass yards. I'm not a believer that an aging Ryan is going to be the savior. And even if he IS good, will it translate to pass yards? Weak receivers & Taylor is a great RB. If they get a lead, its run time.

Jalen Hurts under 3600.5 pass yards (-130). I saw a 3450.5 out there for him, so this is just taking advantage of a good number. I did well betting on/against Hurts in props last year.

Carson Wentz over 9 1/2 interceptions (-125) I'm not against Wentz as much as most, but there's an 11 1/2 out there so had to take advantage of the number.

Adam Theilen over 750 1/2 receiving yards. I think this is my only "play on" a player. Yes, Jefferson is good but I don't see the discrepancy between the two as big as the market suggests. If he's healthy, it wins.

Justin Fields over 14 1/2 interceptions thrown (-125). It feels like the Bears are tanking this year and the only question is can Fields stay sound. Still, an OL terrible at pass protection and a WR corps weakened losing Allen Robinsn. Barring injury, it flies over.

Khalil Mack under 10 sacks. He's getting up in age and I don't think he can stay healthy enough to get to double digits in sacks.



Didn't pull the trigger on under bets for passing yardage for both Brady and Rodgers, but was very tempted. I think there will be good opportunities w/Green Bay on a weekly basis to play Aaron Jones over in receiving yards, and against the WRs. I also think they will run the ball more and Dillon will be a prime beneficiary in rush yards.