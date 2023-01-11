NFL Playoffs

Seattle has been a good 2H team. Not sure I want to stand in front of SF right now though. 1st time playoff qbs are usually pretty good fades, I think both are here.Will look to play SF under 2nd half. Sf defense much better in 2nd half and Seattle played ot last week.
I bet Cinci earlier in the week at -6.5. Not a lot that I really like at the current #'s
Kittle anytime TD should be good also, thats Purdy’s guy.Kittle over 42 yds
NYG +3.5 -123
nfl will pressure chargers to hire bienemy
jax ML
Playing Mike Williams last week should send him out the door, this is the job Payton wants bad, I guess if you're the Chargers you have to give it some thought, especially if they lose tonight
Chargers lose I think Staley is gone!
About to find out. Chargers could not adjust well all year, injuries noted.
Sean Payton has that locked up
Chargers are up 27-7 and throwing incomplete passes to stop the clock
streak remains intactquite a streak:
NBC Sports noted this afternoon that Lawrence is undefeated on Saturdays dating all the way back to his high school days. He has never lost a game on a Saturday in high school, college or the NFL.
Seahawks will cover the spread…