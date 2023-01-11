NFL Playoffs

FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
pro analyser said:
Will look to play SF under 2nd half. Sf defense much better in 2nd half and Seattle played ot last week.
Click to expand...
Seattle has been a good 2H team. Not sure I want to stand in front of SF right now though. 1st time playoff qbs are usually pretty good fades, I think both are here.
 
P

pro analyser

EOG Veteran
Dude I'd be SOOO mad at this guy rn if I was a chargers fan. Thankfully, I'm a Jaguars fan and I love him
that, ladies and gentleman, is how a helmet smash loses you a game.
Imagine bill biliechick picking up someone’s helmet….. and the guy throwing the helmet again… Staley has to go.











 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top