NFL proposed rule changes

The first will certainly add to scoring.



The competition committee offered two kickoff-related rule changes. The first would move the ball from the 20- to the 25-yard line on a touchback punt. The other would also put a fair catch on a free kick (kickoff or safety kick) up to the 25-yard line as well.



The Eagles offered perhaps the wildest alternative kickoff rule idea: It would allow a scoring team to maintain possession of the ball instead of kicking it off by giving them a fourth-and-20 play at the team's own 20-yard line. A team would be able to do this only twice in one game and only if they were losing. Basically, it equates to a successful onside kick ... except you're all the way back at your own 20-yard line on fourth down.



Where will the ball be placed if the fourth-and-20 play is unsuccessful? We'll see a lot of front door covers if the next possession begins at the next dead ball spot.



