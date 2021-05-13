NFL schedule

I have only looked at a little, but from what I've seen, the Bears are the sequencing winner. The ideal schedule, start on road, then alternate home/road games every week so no back to back road games. The benefit of B2B home games is less than the negative of B2B road games. Have your bye late in the season to allow nagging injuries to heal. Bears start on road, then alternate home/road games every week. Their lone Thursday game is on T-gving in Detroit, so they not only get a divisional rival but a weak one. Bye week? Week 10. Whatever the Bears finish the season at, they can't blame the schedule maker.