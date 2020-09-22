NFL scoring after two weeks

sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Turns out to be the highest scoring 2 weeks in the NFL(Average of over 50 Points a Game) in 50 years.

Appears Offensive holding penalties are down a decent amount compared to other years maybe to help scoring?

Any opinions in general on what we have seen so far?
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
Full Credit to Boat Boat Boat for this. No/Few fans in stand lead to more Overs, because D is the unit that can be energized by fans, and operate on emotion. Offense is the unit that can be messed up by excessive fan noise.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#3
#3
Some things arent what they seem.

Detroit without their starting corners, with them they are better. Philadelphia Eagles decimated by injuries even a prime Joe Montana wouldn't succeed at QB for them.

Bill O Brien will get fired soon. He wont last. I get he didnt want to pay a guy all that money but Hopkins was your offense and will be one of the best WRs for the next 4 years at least. Win or not, Cowboys defense is VERY bad.

Seattle is no joke. Lunatic head coach who breathes football along with a QB who still is able to use his feet and Adams pick up makes that defense very scary.

Jets might go 0-16, seriously. Not exaggerating.
 
P

Patrick McIrish

OCCams raZOR
#4
#4
Boat makes some good points.

Perhaps conditioning is part of it? I think more players out of game shape than normal, that probably favors the offense?

You know what you are doing, where you are going, when you can take a play off.......

On defense you must defend at peak levels throughout.

Only surprise here is 51 years ago the NFL was averaging more points in the first two weeks? Am I reading that correctly?
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
#5
#5
Patrick McIrish said:
Boat makes some good points.

Perhaps conditioning is part of it? I think more players out of game shape than normal, that probably favors the offense?

You know what you are doing, where you are going, when you can take a play off.......

On defense you must defend at peak levels throughout.

Only surprise here is 51 years ago the NFL was averaging more points in the first two weeks? Am I reading that correctly?
Click to expand...
Thanks for the observations and opinions gang, PM thats since the 1970 merger
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#7
#7
Good point about fans and defenses and emotional energy from the stands.

What's more, NFL head coaches are finally using all four downs in enemy territory.

Teams are looking to score 7, not settle for 3.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top