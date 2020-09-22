NFL scoring after two weeks

Some things arent what they seem.



Detroit without their starting corners, with them they are better. Philadelphia Eagles decimated by injuries even a prime Joe Montana wouldn't succeed at QB for them.



Bill O Brien will get fired soon. He wont last. I get he didnt want to pay a guy all that money but Hopkins was your offense and will be one of the best WRs for the next 4 years at least. Win or not, Cowboys defense is VERY bad.



Seattle is no joke. Lunatic head coach who breathes football along with a QB who still is able to use his feet and Adams pick up makes that defense very scary.



Jets might go 0-16, seriously. Not exaggerating.