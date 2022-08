NFL Team Rankings Win Percentage Super Bowl Era 1970-2021







#1--Steelers 495-310-4, .614 ,playoffs 32 of 52 seasons 61.5% 36 playoff wins, 8 wins in 16 AFC title games, 24 division titles,6 SB wins 8 SB app





#2--Cowboys 471-338, .582, playoffs 30 of 52 seasons, 57.7%, 34 playoff wins, 8 wins in 14 NFC title games, 21 division titles,5 SB wins 8 SB app





#3--Patriots 466-343, .576, playoffs 27 of 52 seasons, 51.9%, 36 playoff wins, 11 wins in 15 AFC title games, 21 division titles,6 SB wins 11 SB app





#4--Dolphins 461-346-2, .571, playoffs 23 of 52 seasons, 44.2%, 20 playoff wins, 5 wins in 7 AFC title games, 13 division titles,2 SB wins 5 SB app





#5--Broncos 456-347-6, .567, playoffs 22 of 52 seasons, 42.3%, 23 playoff wins, 8 wins in 10 AFC title games, 15 division titles,3 SB wins 8 SB app





#6--Vikings 451-354-4, .560, playoffs 28 of 52 seasons, 53.9%, 19 playoff wins, 3 wins in 9 NFC title games, 18 division titles,0 SB wins 4 SB app





#7--Ravens 233-183-1, .560, playoffs 13 of 26 seasons, 50.0%, 16 playoff wins, 2 wins in 4 AFC title games, 6 division titles,2 SB wins 2 SB app





#8--49ers 441-364-4, .548, playoffs 26 of 52 seasons, 50.0%, 34 playoff wins, 7 wins in 17 NFC title games, 20 division titles,5 SB wins 7 SB app





#9--Packers 438-361-10, .548, playoffs 24 of 52 seasons, 46.1%, 24 playoff wins, 3 wins in 9 NFC title games, 16 division titles,2 SB wins 3 SB app





#10-Titans 196-173, .531, playoffs 10 of 23 seasons, 43.4%, 8 playoff wins, 1 win in 3 AFC title games, 5 division titles,0 SB wins 1 SB app





#11-Chiefs 422-382-7, .523, playoffs 20 of 52 seasons, 38.5%, 12 playoff wins, 2 wins in 5 AFC title games, 12 division titles,1 SB wins 2 SB app





#12-Eagles 415-385-9, .519, playoffs 24 of 52 seasons, 46.1%, 19 playoff wins, 3 wins in 7 NFC title games, 11 division titles,1 SB wins 3 SB app





#13-Seahawks 374-350-1, .517, playoffs 19 of 36 seasons, 52.8%, 17 playoff wins, 3 wins in 4 NFC title games, 11 division titles,1 SB wins 3 SB app





#14-Raiders 414-389-6, .515, playoffs 20 of 52 seasons, 38.5%, 22 playoff wins, 4 wins in 11 AFC title games, 13 division titles,3 SB wins 4 SB app





#15-Redskins 413-393-3, .512, playoffs 19 of 52 seasons, 36.5%, 20 playoff wins, 5 wins in 6 NFC title games, 10 division titles,3 SB wins 5 SB app





#16-Colts 410-397-2, .508, playoffs 24 of 52 seasons, 46.1%, 19 playoff wins, 3 wins in 7 AFC title games, 15 division titles,2 SB wins 3 SB app





#17-Rams 408-396-5, .507, playoffs 23 of 52 seasons, 44.2%, 23 playoff wins, 5 wins in 11 NFC title games, 14 division titles,2 SB wins 5 SB app





#18-Bears 396-412-1, .490, playoffs 16 of 52 seasons, 30.8%, 10 playoff wins, 2 wins in 5 NFC title games, 11 division titles,1 SB wins 2 SB app





#19-Saints 384-421-4, .477, playoffs 14 of 52 seasons, 26.9%, 10 playoff wins, 1 wins in 3 NFC title games, 9 division titles,1 SB wins 1 SB app





#20-Bills 384-423-2, .476, playoffs 17 of 52 seasons, 32.7%, 15 playoff wins, 4 wins in 6 AFC title games, 9 division titles,0 SB wins 4 SB app





#21-Chargers 382-422-5, .475, playoffs 14 of 52 seasons, 26.9%, 11 playoff wins, 1 wins in 4 AFC title games, 10 division titles,0 SB wins 1 SB app





#22-Panthers 205-227-1, .475, playoffs 8 of 27 seasons, 29.6%, 9 playoff wins, 2 wins in 4 NFC title games, 6 division titles,0 SB wins 2 SB app





#23-Giants 382-424-3, .474, playoffs 16 of 52 seasons, 30.8%, 20 playoff wins, 5 wins in 5 NFC title games, 8 division titles,4 SB wins 5 SB app





#24-Bengals 366-439-4, .455, playoffs 15 of 52 seasons, 28.8%, 8 playoff wins, 3 wins in 3 AFC title games, 10 division titles,0 SB wins 3 SB app





#25-Falcons 364-440-5, .453, playoffs 14 of 52 seasons, 26.9%, 10 playoff wins, 2 wins in 4 NFC title games, 6 division titles,0 SB wins 2 SB app





#26-Texans 139-182, .433, playoffs 6 of 20 seasons, 30.0%, 4 playoff wins, 0 wins in 0 AFC title games, 6 division titles,0 SB wins 0 SB app





#27-Cardinals 345-456-8, .431, playoffs 9 of 52 seasons, 17.3%, 6 playoff wins, 1 wins in 2 NFC title games, 5 division titles,0 SB wins 1 SB app





#28-Jets 345-462-2, .428, playoffs 12 of 52 seasons, 23.0%, 10 playoff wins, 0 wins in 4 AFC title games, 2 division titles,0 SB wins 0 SB app





#29-Jaguars 180-253, .416, playoffs 7 of 27 seasons, 25.9%, 7 playoff wins, 0 wins in 3 AFC title games, 3 division titles,0 SB wins 0 SB app





#30-Browns-314-443-4, .415, playoffs 12 of 52 seasons, 23.3%, 5 playoff wins, 0 wins in 3 AFC title games, 6 division titles,0 SB wins 0 SB app





#31-Lions-328-475-6, .409, playoffs 12 of 52 seasons, 23.3%, 1 playoff wins, 0 wins in 1 NFC title games, 3 division titles,0 SB wins 0 SB app





#32-Bucs-291-433-1, .402, playoffs 12 of 46 seasons, 26.0%, 11 playoff wins, 2 wins in 4 NFC title games, 7 division titles,2 SB wins 2 SB app