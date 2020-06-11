NFL this upcoming season....does this work.

There is going to be a ton of do I kneel or not kneel this upcoming season.



Why can't they do both.



Before the national anthem is played there is a moment before that everyone can kneel for a moment. Not sure how long but a time when people that want to show their support for the movement can be displayed.



Then they can stand and show their support for the troops and people that have dedicated their lives and given their lives so that there is freedom in this country.



So a person does not have to choice to "respect the flag" or to show support for the BLM.



Is this too hard to figure out?