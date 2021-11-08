NFL Week 10

What do you all go this week? I'm heading to shit show Chicago for a few days so getting some bets in early...



Cle +115 - wishing I got on this one a lot earlier, Browns might be ready to roll with OBJ distraction gone. Pats got some breaks yesterday, not sure how they got such a convincing win on the scoreboard.

Cle/NE un46.5 - nothing about Pats games feel like you have any choice but to go under. Jones is just not ready to lead an NFL offense to good results.

Atl +10 - took this while I could, looks like its going down. Cowgirls exposed and Falcons keeping most games close so loving the double digits here.

LA Rams -3.5 - lets stop pretending the Niners are any good. Rams get back to league's best form when they show up focused for a game

Min/LAC ov52 - just going to keep betting Chargers games over. Hard to believe with their raw stats yesterday they only scored 27



Waiting on

Jax +10.5 - just needed a buy sign to go on the Jags. Even with their blowout over Jets the Colts don't strike me as a solid double digit fave in a game they probably take too lightly. Plus no better situation to back than road divisional dogs. Thinking this one gets to 11 or higher.

Den -2.5 - need to see where they stand on the injuries first, but Broncos feel ready to ride a revival after the doom and gloom lifted