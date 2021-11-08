NFL Week 10

What do you all go this week? I'm heading to shit show Chicago for a few days so getting some bets in early...

Cle +115 - wishing I got on this one a lot earlier, Browns might be ready to roll with OBJ distraction gone. Pats got some breaks yesterday, not sure how they got such a convincing win on the scoreboard.
Cle/NE un46.5 - nothing about Pats games feel like you have any choice but to go under. Jones is just not ready to lead an NFL offense to good results.
Atl +10 - took this while I could, looks like its going down. Cowgirls exposed and Falcons keeping most games close so loving the double digits here.
LA Rams -3.5 - lets stop pretending the Niners are any good. Rams get back to league's best form when they show up focused for a game
Min/LAC ov52 - just going to keep betting Chargers games over. Hard to believe with their raw stats yesterday they only scored 27

Waiting on
Jax +10.5 - just needed a buy sign to go on the Jags. Even with their blowout over Jets the Colts don't strike me as a solid double digit fave in a game they probably take too lightly. Plus no better situation to back than road divisional dogs. Thinking this one gets to 11 or higher.
Den -2.5 - need to see where they stand on the injuries first, but Broncos feel ready to ride a revival after the doom and gloom lifted
 
mac jones is playing well, he takes care of the ball, has no wrs, is improving every week. peoples jones was way better than obj, obj dropped 3 passes a week. mayfield is good his pass blocking is weak.
 
carolina +10, its probably going to be mccoy, mcoy got bailed out by refs on a fake face mask, he isnt very good. if its murray on his bad leg well then he sucks because he is not a pocket passer, mccaffery is back for carolina.
 
I don’t understand why they don’t use People-Jones more. He needs more targets.

No one loves OJB more than OBJ - his biggest problem.

The Carolina and under stand out also, along with the Browns. Will look at Detroit coming off a bye while Pitt is playing tonight.
 
