NFL Week 12 thoughts

There's one popular podcast online in which one of the hosts was talking about Stafford and the Rams. "He played in Detroit all these years...he'll he right at home in the cold." I knew that was complete nonsense. I seem to remember Detroit playing in GB early last season; it was 66 degrees at gametime for their 9/20/20 matchup in Lambeau. They played in mid Oct in 2019. They did play in late Dec back in 2018 and actually won, but we are talking over 1000 days ago. I lived for 50 years in the Chicago area and then moved to CA before moving back to the Midwest 3 years ago. Once you are out in that weather for awhile, you get used to it. Think I was "right at home" when coming back to a Midwest winter after being in CA, as the host thought? Of course not. And what about the other 44 players? I know GB has some injuries, but they do get Jones back. After those 2 poor efforts, how are the Rams laying pts in Green Bay?



Seems like the biggest public sides are Philadelphia and the Chargers. It's been a fun run w/the Eagles the past month but now laying 4 on the road in a divisional game? Seems that the linemaker has caught up.