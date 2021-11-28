NFL Week 12 thoughts

There's one popular podcast online in which one of the hosts was talking about Stafford and the Rams. "He played in Detroit all these years...he'll he right at home in the cold." I knew that was complete nonsense. I seem to remember Detroit playing in GB early last season; it was 66 degrees at gametime for their 9/20/20 matchup in Lambeau. They played in mid Oct in 2019. They did play in late Dec back in 2018 and actually won, but we are talking over 1000 days ago. I lived for 50 years in the Chicago area and then moved to CA before moving back to the Midwest 3 years ago. Once you are out in that weather for awhile, you get used to it. Think I was "right at home" when coming back to a Midwest winter after being in CA, as the host thought? Of course not. And what about the other 44 players? I know GB has some injuries, but they do get Jones back. After those 2 poor efforts, how are the Rams laying pts in Green Bay?

Seems like the biggest public sides are Philadelphia and the Chargers. It's been a fun run w/the Eagles the past month but now laying 4 on the road in a divisional game? Seems that the linemaker has caught up.
 
I took the Bills & Rams to win their conference & Super Bowl. Bills looked good on Turkey day but now I need the Rams to right the ship & get back on track. Big game at GB so LFG!
 
I can't figure out the AFC, at various points during the season I thought Buffalo, Cleveland, KC, Baltimore, and Tennessee were the best team in the conference, right now I have no idea, it could be NE. I took a flyer on SF to win the SB +6000, doubt they get there, but couldn't pass up those odds
 
I hear you but now I think KC has a good shot now. Their defense seems to have figured things out & the O line looks to be much improved. Wish I had grabbed some KC futures a couple of weeks ago.
 
Agreed. I have no idea on AFC. Injuries just change everything.
 
What about Indy? Based on last week and this first half, they have to be in the running for top dog in AFC.
 
I'm not a big Wentz fan, but the way they run it, it takes a lot of pressure off him, they could very well be there at the end
 
They were the better team today. Led for most of the game, outgained Tampa but the game turned on two plays; Indy drove inside Tampa 30 early in 3rd quarter and Wentz was strip sacked. Then when Buckner was injured and left the game, their D struggled to stop Tampa.
 
It reminds me of the NBA when teams are drafting kids leaving school early. No way are they physicall;y ready. The NFL is also trying to adapt to the RPO of college, with poor results.
 
Home field advantage hasn't meant much all season, but maybe with the changing weather, it's becoming more of a factor. Home teams seem to be doing well today.
 
Trivia:

Cooper Kupp is leading the NFL in receiving yardage. Who was the last white player to lead the NFL in receiving yardage?
 
I'm still just shocked the coaches couldn't figure out that you have no need to throw the ball and have Hurts lose you the game with three picks. The dude doesn't win games with his arm, the whole world knows that. When you are ripping off 6 or 7 yards per carry why even throw it?
 
I think some of these coaches want to go contrarian thinking to show they are the smartest guy in the room, at least in their own mind. That doesn't usually work out.
 
Kupp is a beast. I had the "no FG over 46 1/2 yards" in the Green Bay game. Thanks to 190 lb Kupp dragging 4 Green Bay defenders an extra 7 yards, that FG became a 39 yarder and the prop wins.
 
I thought McCaffery maybe would've, but he played opposite Rod Smith for quite awhile and that had to take away some targets. The other one I considered was Gronk, besides Largent.
 
Gotta like the Caesar's commercial with Leon from Curb (JB Smoove) with Peyton Manning. Manning total deadpan.....then Leon with a great comeback: "are you Cooper?
 
Ouch. I had a lot in Engram props. Caught 2 passes in the first qtr, nothing for the rest of the game.
 
Game cost me huge , all the turnovers disgraceful and allowing fournette to run for a TD instead of the FG finished the brutal second half. As bad a loss as I remember in ages
 
Yep, I forgot about the nice middle I would have won if Tampa won by 3. And that I had Pittman over 4.5 receptions and he catches 4 on 10 targets. How in the heck does a RB who is just getting safety valve passes only catch 40% of his targets?
 
I know I'm going to regret this, but put in my Eagles -6.5 this week as well. I'm kind of hoping with Hurts being less than 100% the coaches get a clue and just run the damn ball. Jets are no better than the Giants at stopping the run, maybe they look at last weeks tape and stats and think yeah lets just run for 300 yards and get out of here with an easy win instead of trying to get cute.
 
