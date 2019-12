As far as spots go, it doesn't get much worse than the spot SF is in, coming off consecutive big games against GB, Balt, and NO, with the last two games decided on the last play, and next week they get the Rams, but In between they get a bad Falcons team, but a team that hasn't quit and has played some good ball of late winning 3 of their last 5 games. This a a huge flat spot for the Niners and I'm all over Atlanta and the points