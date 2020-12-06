NFL Week 14

A few things from week 13:



Chicago pass defense is horrific; 6 straight games allowing the opposing QB passer rating over 100. In the first 6 games, only one had a rating higher than 80. They gave up 34 points to a Detroit team playing without its top WR and RB.



Jacksonville D was on the field for 85 plays on Sunday. Good luck tackling Derrick Henry next week



Browns/Titans was two totally different halves. Browns won the first half 38-7; Titans won the second half 28-3.



In the last three weeks, oponents have gotten into the Miami red zone 8 times. Only 1 TD.



Cincy defense has now allowed under 21 points in 4 of their last 5 games.



Saints' defense has allowed 16, 3, 9, 13, and 3 points in their last 5 games.



Philly offense has score exactly 16 or 17 points in each of their last 4 games.



Tennessee defense has allowed 125 points in their last 4 games.