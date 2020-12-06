NFL Week 14

A few things from week 13:

Chicago pass defense is horrific; 6 straight games allowing the opposing QB passer rating over 100. In the first 6 games, only one had a rating higher than 80. They gave up 34 points to a Detroit team playing without its top WR and RB.

Jacksonville D was on the field for 85 plays on Sunday. Good luck tackling Derrick Henry next week

Browns/Titans was two totally different halves. Browns won the first half 38-7; Titans won the second half 28-3.

In the last three weeks, oponents have gotten into the Miami red zone 8 times. Only 1 TD.

Cincy defense has now allowed under 21 points in 4 of their last 5 games.

Saints' defense has allowed 16, 3, 9, 13, and 3 points in their last 5 games.

Philly offense has score exactly 16 or 17 points in each of their last 4 games.

Tennessee defense has allowed 125 points in their last 4 games.
 
Some scheduling notes:

Washington and New Orleans playing in their 3rd consecutive road games.
KC playing their 3rd road game in 4 weeks
Denver in their 4th road game in 6 weeks
New England playing for the 2nd time in 4 days in LA.
 
