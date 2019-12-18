NFL Week 16 notes

Last 7 starting QBs the Cleveland defense has faced: Murray, Dalton, Duck Hodges, Fitzpatrick, Rudolph, Josh Allen and Brandon Allen. And before that was a declining Brady. Should be interesting to see what the likely MVP will do.

Buffalo will be playing in the 5th road game in 7 weeks.

Dallas, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh all will be playing in their 4th road game in 6 weeks.

Baltimore has trailed for a grand total of 6 minutes since the start of November. They have led for a total of 335 minutes in that span.

Chicago defense, so good at forcing turnovers last year, has only turned over one opponent more than once in a game in their last 9 games.
 
The Miami/Cindy game leaves me shaking my head

NO CLUE how Miami is only -1

They are the better team, at home and used to what will be warmer weather than the Bungals are used to playing in. This line makes no sense. I took Miami -1
 
