NFL Week 16 notes

Last 7 starting QBs the Cleveland defense has faced: Murray, Dalton, Duck Hodges, Fitzpatrick, Rudolph, Josh Allen and Brandon Allen. And before that was a declining Brady. Should be interesting to see what the likely MVP will do.



Buffalo will be playing in the 5th road game in 7 weeks.



Dallas, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh all will be playing in their 4th road game in 6 weeks.



Baltimore has trailed for a grand total of 6 minutes since the start of November. They have led for a total of 335 minutes in that span.



Chicago defense, so good at forcing turnovers last year, has only turned over one opponent more than once in a game in their last 9 games.