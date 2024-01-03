NFL Week 18

Panthers and Titans are so bad. If Colts and Saints win, need Panthers and Titans to play 1 good last game. howid the fuck is Twannyhill still on the Titans rooster? When he blew the Bungals playoff game a couple years back, that should have been enough.
 
If Titans win, no conflict with Bills/Fish. Will be Bills for division. Otherwise a choice of division or Steelers. Will depend if I get the other divisions.
 
Dell Dude said:
howid the fuck is Twannyhill still on the Titans rooster?
Two years ago they drafted his replacement in Malik Willis, that didn't work out, last year they drafted Will Levis, he hasn't impressed either, it's not like they're content with Tannehill, they're trying to replace him, he'll be on another roster next year
 
Dell Dude said:
If Titans win, no conflict with Bills/Fish. Will be Bills for division. Otherwise a choice of division or Steelers. Will depend if I get the other divisions.
I have a future on the Bills +120 to win the division, I'll use that as an emotional hedge as a Dolphin fan
 
kane said:
I'm on both this week
I like fading the teams that "need" to win, it's not like the other team will just lay down, as bad as they are, I expect an all out effort from the Titans and Panthers, especially since these are division games
 
