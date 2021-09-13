NFL week 2

My early leans from last night's Pinnacle lines were:



New Orleans -2.5 -120 (now -145)

Buffalo -3

SF -3

KC -2.5 -107 (now -111)





"Let's not forget, the Bengals are 1-19-1 in their last 21 road games." A useless stat like those that touts often refer to (or base their 70%, 80% etc winning systems on?) to deceive the naïve into buying their services? What does the team this year have to do with the Bengals from an alleged 1-19-1 run of year's past? Were their opponents in every one of those games the Bears of today? Is the record ML or ATS? If the former how is it relevant to the consideration of an ATS bet at -3 on the Bears this coming Sunday. If the latter what makes you think that isn't just due to nothing but bad luck, like someone picking red on a roulette table & getting a long run of mostly blacks. It would be silly to bet on black on that basis in the following spins and expect it will give you an advantage on a minus EV game. Also why cherry pick the last 21 games? Because it's the worst possible result? Why not cherry pick instead the last 5, 10, 30, 50, 100, 200 games?