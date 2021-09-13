NFL week 2

Bears minus 3 over Cincinnati?? Overreaction, anyone? As they say in racing, this is a big class dropdown. The Rams are a Grade 3 stakes horse and the Bengals are about a $7500-10k claimer. And I'm bullish on Burrow. We will see on the injury front who will be playing LT for the Bears. The Bears secondary made several big mistakes Sunday night. I suspect the weaker O-line of the Bengals will allow the Bears pass rush to get to Burrow several times. Nice win by the Bengals but they played 5 full quarters of football.....and now go on the road for a non-divisional game. Let's not forget, the Bengals are 1-19-1 in their last 21 road games. I think this line should be Chicago - 4 1/2.