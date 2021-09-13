NFL week 2

Bears minus 3 over Cincinnati?? Overreaction, anyone? As they say in racing, this is a big class dropdown. The Rams are a Grade 3 stakes horse and the Bengals are about a $7500-10k claimer. And I'm bullish on Burrow. We will see on the injury front who will be playing LT for the Bears. The Bears secondary made several big mistakes Sunday night. I suspect the weaker O-line of the Bengals will allow the Bears pass rush to get to Burrow several times. Nice win by the Bengals but they played 5 full quarters of football.....and now go on the road for a non-divisional game. Let's not forget, the Bengals are 1-19-1 in their last 21 road games. I think this line should be Chicago - 4 1/2.
 
Peters, who started the game last night, has a quad injury, but was listed as questionable to return, which he didn't. But this isn't a knee, ankle or even groin or hammy. Have to think reaasonable chance he plays next week.
 
My early leans from last night's Pinnacle lines were:

New Orleans -2.5 -120 (now -145)
Buffalo -3
SF -3
KC -2.5 -107 (now -111)


"Let's not forget, the Bengals are 1-19-1 in their last 21 road games." A useless stat like those that touts often refer to (or base their 70%, 80% etc winning systems on?) to deceive the naïve into buying their services? What does the team this year have to do with the Bengals from an alleged 1-19-1 run of year's past? Were their opponents in every one of those games the Bears of today? Is the record ML or ATS? If the former how is it relevant to the consideration of an ATS bet at -3 on the Bears this coming Sunday. If the latter what makes you think that isn't just due to nothing but bad luck, like someone picking red on a roulette table & getting a long run of mostly blacks. It would be silly to bet on black on that basis in the following spins and expect it will give you an advantage on a minus EV game. Also why cherry pick the last 21 games? Because it's the worst possible result? Why not cherry pick instead the last 5, 10, 30, 50, 100, 200 games?
 
I have to look at SF injury list. Key defense guys were going down like flies v. DET.
It's so unfortunate too because that team when healthy can easily be one of the best. If you're Kyle Shanahan you woke up today and asked why me and my team again?
 
"Let's not forget, the Bengals are 1-19-1 in their last 21 road games." A useless stat like those that touts often refer to (or base their 70%, 80% etc winning systems on?) to deceive the naïve into buying their services? What does the team this year have to do with the Bengals from an alleged 1-19-1 run of year's past? Were their opponents in every one of those games the Bears of today? Is the record ML or ATS? If the former how is it relevant to the consideration of an ATS bet at -3 on the Bears this coming Sunday. If the latter what makes you think that isn't just due to nothing but bad luck, like someone picking red on a roulette table & getting a long run of mostly blacks. It would be silly to bet on black on that basis in the following spins and expect it will give you an advantage on a minus EV game.
It is most of the same players and it is SU. Yes, Burrow wasn't there in 2019 but he was there for some of the losses. The coach has to prove he can win on the road, along with the players. To completely dismiss this RECENT horrific road performance would be ignorant. And playing 75 minutes of football in one's previous game is never a positive. IMO, the line should be at Chicago -4 1/2. Classic week 2 overreaction.

You criticize touts, which I have to problem with, yet you are always talking about some Sherwood guy. What gives there?
 
