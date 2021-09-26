NFL week 3

Wind could be a factor in several games: Buffalo, Cleveland and Kansas City. Have to look at deep threat receivers like Hill and bet their prop under; same with longest FG.



Must see TV: Justin Fields. Have a feeling he will make a few great plays, and a few big mistakes. I see 53 1/2 as his rush prop. I would be inclined to go over on that, but under on his pass yardage, esp with the wind. I also think both the inept Chicago O line, and strong Bears D line makes the over 4 1/2 total sacks in the game a play. If Fields was a stock, he'd have sky high option premiums due to his high volatility.