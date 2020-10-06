NFL Week 5 Group Discussion

460 Texans under 55 @ Stations, I just bet it on my way out of Vegas, and it's probably my favorite totals bet of the week.

Redskins look like the dead right side. Horrible spot for the Rams to make another cross country flight and play the early start time. Apparently the 9 just got blown off the board, but it'll probably come back.

Under 58 in Vikings-Seahawks looks decent. I have a hunch that both those defenses are much better than they've looked so far.

Lean very strongly to the Browns at + the biggest available number, but I doubt a 3 will show.

And for some reason, I'm leaning strongly to the Jets at +7. Another early start time for the Cardinals on the east coast, and their win over the 49ers on opening day doesn't seem as impressive. The Jets are a dumpster fire, but if they have any professionalism, they'll be the more motivated team here.