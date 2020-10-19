NFL Week 7, ZzyxzxRoad goes to Lake Tahoe

Will try to get pictures. In the meantime, playing casino promos.

Raiders at +3 is the only thing that really jumps off the page as a potentially good bet, despite several home underdogs. The Raiders have been a schizophrenic team so far, and it seems like it could be a big letdown spot for Tampa.

I remember reading that Jon Gruden deeply resented being fired by the Glazer family, but I'm not sure how this will affect things.

Bottom line is that Raiders seem like a clear right side.

Totals: under in Atlanta-Detroit seems like a solid bet, and I'll probably get down tomorrow.

Other than that, all sides and totals seem tight. The brainstorming session at ZzyxzxRoad headquarters today didn't produce much, so will wait to hear what others are doing.