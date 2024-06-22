NHL conversion rate for pulling goalies

Is there any stats or data to show how often a team that is losing, and it's late in the 3rd period, and they pull their goalie from the net to try and get a goal, and it's successful?



I don't watch a lot of hockey, but when i do, and i see a team do that, almost immediately the team that's winning gets another quick goal via an empty net, making the losing team be down even more.



It just seems like the risk vs reward payoff is super low.



I think on-side kickoffs in the NFL have a higher success rate vs pulling a goalie to try and get an advantage to score a late goal.