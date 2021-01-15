NHL - I WAITED MONTHS FOR IT. MOTORING ......

I'm off to a modest start to this NHL 2021 season as 21-5

Az goal with 3 seconds left forced the Over

( damn as it cost me parlay $$ as I bet the under )



All can be viewed at www.covers.com under contests ( NHL )



Green = Win

Red = you can figure it out on yr own

NHL 2021: Pick Profile

BIMMERCANDO

Rank: 2

( I am in a 3 way tie for the best record at 21-5. The leader has 350 more units )

Net Units:

+7675

Overall:

21 - 5 -0

Last 10:

10 -

0

-0

Last 20:

16- 4

-0

Date W-L-T

%PCT UNITS RANK

BIMMERCANDO - JAN 14

NYR -110

Under 5.5

BOS -150

Over 5.5

CAR -200

Under 6.5

NAS -125

Under 5.5

WIN -110

Over 5.5

WAS -135

Over 6.0

EDM -125

Over 6.0

SJ +105

Over 5.5

PENDING

Vegas 4

VEG -210

Und

er 6.0

Minnesota 3

MIN -120

Under 5.5

PHI -115

Over 6.0

TOR -135

Under 6.5

TB -245

Over 6.5

COL -140

Under 5.5

VAN +110

Over 6.0

