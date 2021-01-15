NHL - I WAITED MONTHS FOR IT. MOTORING ......

bimmercando
EOG Dedicated
I'm off to a modest start to this NHL 2021 season as 21-5
Az goal with 3 seconds left forced the Over
( damn as it cost me parlay $$ as I bet the under )
All can be viewed at www.covers.com under contests ( NHL )
Green = Win
Red = you can figure it out on yr own
** My RR's, etc are all with LAK and the Under 5.5, hoping to get lucky and salvage the under with an LAK win
NHL 2021: Pick Profile
BIMMERCANDO
RSI:
Rank: 2
( I am in a 3 way tie for the best record at 21-5. The leader has 350 more units )
Net Units:
+7675
Overall:
21-5-0
Last 10:
10-0-0
Last 20:
16-4-0
Date W-L-T %PCT UNITS RANK
M/L Picks 11-2-0 84.62% +4325 10 of 1799
O/U Picks 10-3-0 76.92% +3350 28 of 1799
BIMMERCANDO - JAN 14
GAME SCORE PICK AMOUNT STATUS UNITS
NY Islanders 4
NY Rangers 0
NYR -110
Under 5.5
+500
+500
Loss
Win
-550
+500
Boston 3
New Jersey2
BOS -150
Over 5.5
+500
+500
Win
Loss
+500
-550
Carolina 3
Detroit 0
CAR -200
Under 6.5
+500
+500
Win
Win
+500
+500
Columbus 1
Nashville 3
NAS -125
Under 5.5
+500
+500
Win
Win
+500
+500
Calgary 3
Winnipeg 4
WIN -110
Over 5.5
+500
+500
Win
Win
+500
+500
Washington 6
Buffalo 4
WAS -135
Over 6.0
+500
+500
Win
Win
+500
+500
Vancouver 2
Edmonton 5
EDM -125
Over 6.0
+500
+500
Pending
Pending
San Jose 3
Arizona 3
OT
SJ +105
Over 5.5
+525
+500
Pending
Pending
*** ( my bets are on SJ/Az under 5.5 so that late goal hurt )
PENDING
Anaheim 2
Vegas 4
3rd Period
VEG -210
Under 6.0
+500
+500
Pending
Pending
Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 3
3rd Period
MIN -120
Under 5.5
+500
+500
Pending
Pending
** My parlays are all with LAK and the Under so maybe a split here where it really matters, @ the book
BIMMERCANDO - JAN 13
GAME SCORE PICK AMOUNT STATUS UNITS
Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 6
PHI -115
Over 6.0
+500
+500
Win
Win
+500
+500
Montreal 4
Toronto 5
TOR -135
Under 6.5
+500
+500
Win
Loss
+500
-550
Chicago 1
Tampa Bay 5
TB -245
Over 6.5
+500
+500
Win
Loss
+500
-550
St. Louis 4
Colorado 1
COL -140
Under 5.5
+500
+500
Loss
Win
-700
+500
Vancouver 5
Edmonton 3
VAN +110
Over 6.0
+500
+500
Win
Win
+550
+500
