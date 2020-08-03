NHL in a bubble.....where money grows on trees.

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Totals are set at 5.5
Unders are doing very very well.
For the true hockey fans is there some strange difference in strategy or is it taking longer to get their legs underneath them?
Are teams pulling their goalies at the end of games?
Thanks for the insight.
I just noticed this under situation after looking at scores from over the weekend.
Unders are doing very very well.
For the true hockey fans is there some strange difference in strategy or is it taking longer to get their legs underneath them?
Are teams pulling their goalies at the end of games?
Thanks for the insight.
I just noticed this under situation after looking at scores from over the weekend.