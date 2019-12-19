NHL system

courtesy of VSiN:



Hockey is such a grueling, physically taxing sport. Anytime one team is rested and the opponent is tired, it provides a clear advantage. So far this season when a favorite has had 2-4 days of rest, is coming off a loss and the opponent is on the second night of a back-to-back, the rested team off a loss has gone 24-14 (63.2%). Since 2005, these teams have gone 857-516 (62.4%) according to Bet Labs Sports. The key is the fact that the team is coming off a loss, which means it is not only rested but also motivated.