NHL Trade summary. Deadline is Monday Feb 24th

See below the 2019-20 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since June 14.



My opinion...Nothing shocking or involving any superstars yet (except Phil Kessel and Subban from months ago), but there’s still time.



FEBRUARY 21: Winnipeg Jets acquire forward Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021. | Jets acquire Eakin

FEBRUARY 21: Boston Bruins acquire forward Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward David Backes, defenseman Axel Andersson and 2020 first-round pick. | Bruins acquire Kase

FEBRUARY 20: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Anthony Greco from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Danick Martel. | Lightning acquire Greco from Panthers

FEBRUARY 20: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forwards Riley Barber and Phil Varone from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini. | Penguins acquire Barber, Varone from Canadiens

FEBRUARY 19: New York Rangers acquire goaltender J-F Berube from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations. | Rangers acquire J-F Berube from Flyers

FEBRUARY 19: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire forward Max Veronneau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Aaron Luchuk and a conditional sixth round pick in 2021. | Maple Leafs acquire Veronneau from Senators

FEBRUARY 19: Vegas Golden Knights acquire defenseman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings for a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick. | Martinez traded to Golden Knights by Kings

FEBRUARY 19: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire forward Denis Malgin from the Florida Panthers for forward Mason Marchment. | Malgin traded to Maple Leafs by Panthers

FEBRUARY 18: St. Louis Blues acquire defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 second-round pick and conditional a 2021 fourth-round pick. | Scandella traded to Blues by Canadiens

FEBRUARY 18: Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 second-round and 2021 conditional third-round pick. | Dillon traded to Capitals by Sharks

FEBRUARY 18: Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators for a 2020 third-round draft pick. | DeMelo traded to Jets by Senators

FEBRUARY 18: New York Rangers acquire forward Julien Gauthier from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joey Keane. | Gauthier traded to Rangers by Hurricanes

FEBRUARY 17: Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round draft pick and a 2022 conditional draft pick. | Toffoli traded to Canucks by Kings

FEBRUARY 16: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward prospect Nolan Foote and a first-round pick in the 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft. | Coleman traded to Lightning by Devils

FEBRUARY 16: New York Islanders acquire defenseman Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick and defenseman prospect David Quenneville. | Greene traded to Islanders by Devils

FEBRUARY 10: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman prospect Calen Addison and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft or 2021 NHL Draft. | Zucker traded to Penguins by Wild for Galchenyuk

FEBRUARY 5: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire goalie Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 third-round draft pick. | Campbell, Clifford traded to Maple Leafs by Kings

JANUARY 17: Dallas Stars acquire Oula Palve from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for John Nyberg. | Stars acquire Palve from Penguins

JANUARY 2: Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick. | Sabres acquire Frolik from Flames

JANUARY 2: Buffalo Sabres acquire a 2020 fourth-round draft pick from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Marco Scandella. | Canadiens acquire Scandella from Sabres

JANUARY 2: Montreal Canadiens acquire a 2021 fifth-round draft pick and forward Andrew Sturtz from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Mike Reilly. | Canadiens acquire forward Andrew Sturtz, fifth-round pick from Ottawa