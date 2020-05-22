NHLPA approves a 24-team playoff

Looks like the NHL will have a Stanley Cup winner this season.



The proposal includes the top four teams in each conference (based on points percentage) playing one another for seeding, while the remaining 16 teams would play best-of-five series in a play-in round.



The setup for the play-in round would be No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 (with the winner advancing to play the fourth seed), No. 6 vs. No. 11 (winner plays the third), No. 7 vs. No. 10 (winner plays the second) and No. 8 vs. No. 9 (winner plays the first).



That would leave 16 teams to compete for the Stanley Cup, as in a typical postseason.





Source: The Washington Post