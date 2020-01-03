Menu
Nick Kyrgios! Start the new year off with a BANG!
Today at 2:15 AM
IWishIWasAPro
Today at 2:15 AM
Today at 2:17 AM
55 minutes ago
Players are currently warming up.
Nick Kyrgios has won the toss and has chosen to receive.
I'll root you home, Pro.
14 minutes ago
First set went to Kyrgios, 6-4.
