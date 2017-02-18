Re: Nine political threads from Bigstiffer on the front page



Wow what a thread!



Big runner I hope you understand what is really being said. I am just as if not more liberal than you. I have yet to read about you joining any of the peaceful protest the past month.

This site has always been and more than likely always will have a republican political voice. The numbers outweigh us liberals. However no one ever thought when they joined, show up daily or weekly to discuss politics. The few who like to stir the pot have been waiting for someone like you for years.

You are being baited hourly and falling for it and looking ridiculous more by the day. I have asked you this before and I am going to ask you one more time.



If you really want to put your word to good use and find people with the same viewpoints. Democratundergroundcom and hell there is even liberalsforum.con and noholdsbarred.com which is terrific.

Reddit has a section just for liberals with people signing petitions, discussing politics and voicing their anger. There are literally 100s of place where your opinion will be welcomed and cheered upon daily. Google is your friend.



There is no reason to debate politics here it is completely foolish and has no bearing on anyone here's view or opinion on how they see the world. The average poster age here is well over 40 Id guess you can't possibly thinking any of the 9 threads you created had anyone switching sides or using facts they don't care for or about. You are the troll that you despise you just don't see it.



This is a gaming forum where no one remembers who pushed the uigea through at 2 am, who to this day would never allow legal online poker or sports betting because we live in a christian society so save your voice for people that will appreciate it.

Now when you want to discuss gambling this should be your go to. Show everyone how smart you are in other arenas.