Niners pass defense

Pretty remarkable turnaround from 2018:
2018: 35 TD passes allowed and only TWO interceptions all season. QB rating against of 105, second worst. 233 passing yards per game allowed
2019: 23 TD passes allowed and 12 interceptions. QB rating against of 83 and league best 169 pass yards per game.
