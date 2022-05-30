Nitrogensports players should move to Nitrobetting.

Dear customer,



In the past months, thousands of loyal clients have moved their action from Nitrogen Sports to our new platform: Nitrobetting.eu. We are completely thrilled and excited with this positive response to the new site. This does mean that a significant percentage of our players are playing exclusively under Nitrobetting.eu and, because of this transition, you will soon notice Nitrogen Sports’ betting limits will be progressively cut.



Anticipating how this change may affect some of our top players, we want to make sure you won’t have any issues with this adjustment so that you may continue playing as usual. How can we guarantee this change won’t affect you? By migrating your action to Nitrobetting.eu exclusively.



Thanks to the support of our players, Nitrobetting.eu is now becoming our primary site. Clients loyal to the brand have been able to experience first-hand some of the new enhancements, including improved interface, faster response and grading time, a much larger selection of casino games, exclusive games & contests, better poker Challenges and an innovative bonus structure that rewards customers with unrestricted cash thanks to our Real Wager bonuses. The new site is now offering the limits that you have come to expect from a brand you can trust.



As part of a limited time offer, you will be able to receive an exclusive Welcome Cash Rebate when you make your 1st deposit.



Create your account, make your 1st deposit and we will credit a special bonus based on your average monthly losses (restrictions apply, minimum deposit amount required). Your deposit will also be able to claim a 100% Real Wager bonus so you experience how Nitrobetting.eu rewards your action.



Your exclusive deal includes:



Special Welcome 10% Cash Rebate

100% Real Wager bonus on your deposit

NFL Season rebate

Entry to May's Monthly Poker Tournament with a prize of 400mBTC

Click here to join Nitrobetting.eu and then claim your special bonuses via live chat with our support team.



Join Nitrobetting.eu and enjoy our elite betting experience.