Hi yes i know u dont need to be nj resident or use casino wifi. Well say you are from another state. Where exactly can you stay then if you want to open accounts at these books and make wagers? I use to go to atlantic city and stay at borgata or taj mahal etc at the hotel rooms for usually did that for a few days before leaving etc.





So if you stay at a casino like borgata or ballys or any of those, just use the internet from you cell phone and tether and thats good enough? Well wouldn't using the casino wifi be huge issue since well that would be like lot of ppl using casino wifi? Such as imagine you go to friend place and both of you have acct at same site and then they think you using multiple accounts?