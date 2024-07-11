No-Hitter Alert in the Pitt/Mil game

kane

kane

Teams are always babying young pitchers, limit innings, pitch counts, and they end up getting hurt anyway, limiting pitches doesn't prevent injuries, there are too many examples to list
 
kane

kane

After the game they'll ask him about being taken out and he'll say "I understand they have my best interest and it's best for my long term future", which will be a lie, I can assure you there's no way he wanted to come out, but he'll say the right things like they always do
 
kane

kane

If I was a manager pitch count wouldn't be a thing, as long as my pitcher still has good stuff I'm leaving him in and I don't care how many pitches he's thrown, if his 98 MPH fastball is now 94 and he looks like he's tiring, that's when he comes out, if he's at 120 pitches and still looks good, he stays in
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

kane said:
If I was a manager pitch count wouldn't be a thing, as long as my pitcher still has good stuff I'm leaving him in and I don't care how many pitches he's thrown, if his 98 MPH fastball is now 94 and he looks like he's tiring, that's when he comes out, if he's at 120 pitches and still looks good, he stays in
Its a shame it used to be that way what less than or perhaps 4 5 years ago. I understand if you are extended to the 8th, receive your standing ovation and then hand it over to the bullpen then. But to take him out without trusting his stuff or worried about the fatigue factor is ludicrous.
 
kane

kane

There's one circumstance where I would have a pitcher on a pitch count, and that's if he's coming back from an injury, the first couple of months after TJ I can get behind a pitch count, but if the guy is healthy, there's no limit to how many pitches I'd let him throw
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

kane said:
There's one circumstance where I would have a pitcher on a pitch count, and that's if he's coming back from an injury, the first couple of months after TJ I can get behind a pitch count, but if the guy is healthy, there's no limit to how many pitches I'd let him throw
This thinking ended Kerry wood and Stephen stratsburg career

Best you keep fighting with people on this forum instead of giving coaching advice.

You clearly have never been in a dugout or played mlb live
 
kane

kane

Sportsrmylife said:
I can sit here all day and list the young pitchers who have been on an innings limit but got hurt anyway, but since I don't want to waste my time I'll give you one, the Marlins limited Eury Perez last year, and guess what, he needed TJ this year, if guys are going to hurt their arms it's going to happen, and putting them on pitch counts won't change anything
 
kane

kane

Former pitching coach Leo Mazzone, who knew a little bit about dealing with pitchers

Mazzone's philosophy: common sense​


Leo Mazzone has no gimmicks. He employs no fancy training methods and introduces no new-fangled techniques.

Mazzone's philosophy as pitching coach of the Atlanta Braves is based on one thing only -- common sense.

the statistic that elicits the most pride from Mazzone is the fact that Braves' starters have not missed a turn in a year and a half. That's an amazing feat in this era of burgeoning disabled lists.

'First of all, we don't have a pitch count. We look to see if a guy is laboring. He could be laboring at 60 pitches, or at 100 pitches,' said Mazzone. 'I do not adjust my philosophy due to the hot weather in Atlanta either.

Mazzone, however, doesn't subscribe to the theory that more rest is beneficial to the arm.

'My only guiding philosophy is common sense,' said Mazzone. 'In my mind, more rest is more harmful than less rest. In fact, our starters throw twice in between their starts in order to keep loose. Our starters average between 125 and 128 pitches per game. We pride ourselves in the efficiency of our rotation.'
 
kane

kane

The possibility of needing Tommy John surgery is a dark cloud that hangs over baseball players, especially pitchers and catchers. Some wonder when, not whether, they will have to undergo the surgery.

If you're not familiar with Tommy John surgery, read more here.

For high school baseball players, the rate of Tommy John injuries goes up 9 percent every year despite our awareness of the injury and efforts to prevent it. Mandatory pitch count limits and rest days required by baseball's governing bodies simply aren't working.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

So when should we lift pitch limits?
At what age?

Since kids coming up are throwing more then ever should show with guys getting to the majors with stronger arms

That's not happening

The opposite is happening

More throwing yet more arm injuries
 
V

Valuist

Sportsrmylife said:
So when should we lift pitch limits?
At what age?

Since kids coming up are throwing more then ever should show with guys getting to the majors with stronger arms

That's not happening

The opposite is happening

More throwing yet more arm injuries
Young pitchers are not throwing more than ever. We used to see teams have multiple pitchers throw 225-250 innings. Now hardly anyone throws over 200. It’s like thoroughbred racing; horses run far less frequently nowadays but break down quicker. And the velocity obsession has only increased that more with pitchers.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

Sportsrmylife said:
So when should we lift pitch limits?
At what age?

Since kids coming up are throwing more then ever should show with guys getting to the majors with stronger arms

That's not happening

The opposite is happening

More throwing yet more arm injuries
It’s not because of stronger arms…it’s all about the torque on the arm delivering the pitch…back door sliders with emphasis on the wrist is not natural…lots of emphasis on ball movement…
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Today's pitchers are all-out on every pitch.

I assume pitchers of yesteryear paced themselves over nine innings.

Don't know enough to comment intelligently.

Lean to Sporty's side of the argument here.

Obviously, no-hit performances are not as revered as they were 30 or 40 years ago.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

Valuist said:
Young pitchers are not throwing more than ever. We used to see teams have multiple pitchers throw 225-250 innings. Now hardly anyone throws over 200. It's like thoroughbred racing; horses run far less frequently nowadays but break down quicker. And the velocity obsession has only increased that more with pitchers.
You are wrong
The elite kids are playing travel ball more and on multiple teams

Yes each team limits how many "pitches" he throws but doesn't account for him playing on the infield between starts.

Kid doesn't run after pitching to help remove the lactic acid from his arm.

He plays travel ball on Friday through Sunday. Then plays his city league from Monday to Thursday.

He has a spring travel team and a summer travel team.

Then fall ball

Kids playing 100+ games a year is common.
So why are the arms getting stronger if they are being used more at an earlier age?
 
kane

kane

In the video clip I posted, Smoltz and Mark DeRosa, who both spent time in a dugout, were outraged that Brady Singer wasn't allowed to stay in the game to try and complete his no hitter, he threw 7.2 innings and was at 119 pitches, 119 pitches needing 4 more outs and they were bothered by him coming out, it makes no sense to take out Skenes at 99 with 6 outs to go, if the kid will eventually hurt his arm, whether he threw 99, 109, or 119 pitches yesterday would have no bearing, if in the next year or two he needs TJ, no one would have looked back and said, if only he had been taken out after 99 pitches instead of keeping him in, his arm would be fine, those extra 20 pitches is what caused his injury. Sandy Alcantara is a throwback, a workhorse, a guy who throws a lot of innings, Eury Perez was on an innings limit and shut down last year to protect him, and they both ended up needing TJ, the guy who pitched a lot and the guy who had his innings limited both got hurt, VD said it, the human arm wasn't meant to throw a baseball 100 MPH and with all the torque and pressure put on it, guys are throwing harder today than ever, every team has guys throwing 100, it isn't the amount of pitches leading to injuries, it's the type of pitches and the velocity, combined with the torque that's responsible, I remember when Aroldis Chapman first entered the league with the Reds, he was a freak, a guy who threw 100-103 MPH regularly, everyone was mesmerized by his velocity, in today's baseball throwing 100 isn't a big deal anymore, it's commonplace. Paul Skenes had a chance to make baseball history, but his manager wouldn't let him because he was at the magic number of pitches, and when did 100 pitches become the magic number anyway, why 100, why not 110 or 120, who came up with the number 100 to determine when a pitcher needs to come out? It's a joke what baseball has become when it comes to starting pitchers
 
V

Valuist

Sportsrmylife said:
You are wrong
The elite kids are playing travel ball more and on multiple teams

Yes each team limits how many "pitches" he throws but doesn't account for him playing on the infield between starts.

Kid doesn't run after pitching to help remove the lactic acid from his arm.

He plays travel ball on Friday through Sunday. Then plays his city league from Monday to Thursday.

He has a spring travel team and a summer travel team.

Then fall ball

Kids playing 100+ games a year is common.
So why are the arms getting stronger if they are being used more at an earlier age?
That's only at the younger age. Nobody is pointing a gun to their head. I think many parents are to blame; desperately seeking a full ride to get out of paying bloated tuition. But the other blame is the obsession with velocity. And that starts with the analytics community, who believe any contact is bad. Never mind the fact that if one goes 100% all out every pitch, they will break down. Tampa's attitude is that pitchers are commodities. Up them up and then toss them aside.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

Parents don't know that college baseball isn't like football and basketball as there isn't full scholarships. There could be but baseball is given about 12 full scholarships in which they have to break into pieces to fill their roster.

So it's a lot of 25%, 40%, 50% scholarships which means players still need to find other loans or means to pay tution.

I agree with the guys going all out all the time isn't good. I'm sure Nolan Ryan knew when to go into a situation and throw 85% and when it was a big situation where he needed that extra gas to get an important out.

Skenes is 100% all the time.

He is a ticking time bomb for Tommy John. But for right now he's fun to watch. Watching the brewer game yesterday you literally could see guys at the plate looking overwhelmed based on their swing attempts.
 
