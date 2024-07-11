No-Hitter Alert in the Pitt/Mil game

In the video clip I posted, Smoltz and Mark DeRosa, who both spent time in a dugout, were outraged that Brady Singer wasn't allowed to stay in the game to try and complete his no hitter, he threw 7.2 innings and was at 119 pitches, 119 pitches needing 4 more outs and they were bothered by him coming out, it makes no sense to take out Skenes at 99 with 6 outs to go, if the kid will eventually hurt his arm, whether he threw 99, 109, or 119 pitches yesterday would have no bearing, if in the next year or two he needs TJ, no one would have looked back and said, if only he had been taken out after 99 pitches instead of keeping him in, his arm would be fine, those extra 20 pitches is what caused his injury. Sandy Alcantara is a throwback, a workhorse, a guy who throws a lot of innings, Eury Perez was on an innings limit and shut down last year to protect him, and they both ended up needing TJ, the guy who pitched a lot and the guy who had his innings limited both got hurt, VD said it, the human arm wasn't meant to throw a baseball 100 MPH and with all the torque and pressure put on it, guys are throwing harder today than ever, every team has guys throwing 100, it isn't the amount of pitches leading to injuries, it's the type of pitches and the velocity, combined with the torque that's responsible, I remember when Aroldis Chapman first entered the league with the Reds, he was a freak, a guy who threw 100-103 MPH regularly, everyone was mesmerized by his velocity, in today's baseball throwing 100 isn't a big deal anymore, it's commonplace. Paul Skenes had a chance to make baseball history, but his manager wouldn't let him because he was at the magic number of pitches, and when did 100 pitches become the magic number anyway, why 100, why not 110 or 120, who came up with the number 100 to determine when a pitcher needs to come out? It's a joke what baseball has become when it comes to starting pitchers