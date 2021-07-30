No prior COVID-19 & No Vax check in

The trumptards bow down in praise for trump speeding the process for vax implementation
Once the vax arrives the tards they see it as an evil entity and slow down getting back to normal refusing to take the vax
Nothing I said was untrue.Good Lord. You are fucking stupid.
Biden should start promoting bleach vaccinations to keep up with trumpThe Biden administration had a year of advanced notice/preparation and a vaccine already released and they're fucking things up far worse than Trump ever could.
Nothing I said was untrue.
Whenever you’re confronted with inconvenient facts that conflict with your false narratives you resort with childish responses like this.
Biden should start promoting bleach vaccinations to keep up with trump
What do you think of today's announcement that the delta variant is so contagious it's worse than chicken pox? The whole world has scientists, how come we dont hear that out of any other nation?The trumptards bow down in praise for trump speeding the process for vax implementation
Once the vax arrives the tards they see it as an evil entity and slow down getting back to normal refusing to take the vax
What do you think of today's announcement that the delta variant is so contagious it's worse than chicken pox? The whole world has scientists, how come we dont hear that out of any other nation?
Maybe it's because they just made it up? Maybe when they said vaccinated people should remask a few days ago they really thought at least the blue states would hop on board?
But they didn't, so now the CDC decided to "leak" more nonsense in the hope they can get their way, LOL.
unless inner cities were voting for trump, their vax numbers are very low also.The trumptards bow down in praise for trump speeding the process for vax implementation
Once the vax arrives the tards they see it as an evil entity and slow down getting back to normal refusing to take the vax
Yup, because the vaccine wears off quickly. has nothing to do with delta. If you buy something and it fails quickly, or replace a part that fails, are you satisfied to just keep replacing again and again?Israel giving 3rd dose to 60+
They say its only a matter of time until you get the virus. Will you change your mind?
It's gonna turn out just like it did with MRNA vaccines and the cats.The Vaccinated are the superspreaders
Trumptards are retarded.
Trumptards are retarded.
Trumptards are retarded.
Trumptards are retarded.
Trumptards are retarded.
Trumptards are retarded.
Monkeyfocker is childish because he calls people names.
70% in USA at least 1 stick. This would bring us to herd immunity or very near.
Countries like iceland, gibralter , etc have 90% + , it didn't make a difference, they're still terrified of covid, still locking down, masked up.70% in USA at least 1 stick. This would bring us to herd immunity or very near.
Looksike Europe is ditching all Astrazenec jabs. Too risky.
Sometimes life comes at you fast
Anti-Vax Radio Host Urges Friends to Get Vaccinated Before Dying of COVIDDick Farrel frequently railed against vaccines on Facebook.slate.com
Sometimes life comes at you fast
Well, it's been 5 weeks since this thread was started, are we afraid? Was it as bad as Luca implied?
Cases are way up but deaths are not, looks like the southern states have /are peaking, and now it'll move north in the fall.
In the last 5 weeks the CDC again recommended masks indoors - very few areas are doing that, in reality it's been a total rejection of that, and concerts, festivals, rallies, etc continue to go on basically unaffected.
While media hysteria remains sky high it's safe to say fear among the public is not.
Many experts think the vaccines are driving the variants, in any event it's clear delta is far less severe than the earlier versions - which is very good, and all these southern states experiencing spikes are building lots of immunity. It's debatable where they were as far as natural immunity (anywhere from 35-50%) but they have/are adding another 10-15% in this surge.LAMBDA variant could be the real concern.