No prior COVID-19 & No Vax check in

A silly question, of course not.

"THEY" have lied for 18 months, why on earth would we believe them now?

Just as once discovered you can never trust a thief, you can never believe a liar. 2 months ago they said if vaxxed you couldn't catch covid(extremely rare), 1 month ago they said you couldn't spread it, 1 week ago they said you didn't need a mask. Now today we're supposed to believe their nonsense about delta when all you have to do is look at India or the UK and see the truth?
 
You also miss the whole point - the virus is not the enemy, Fauci, the CDC, the WHO, and the rest of the corrupt vaccine cartel are the enemy.

The IFR(infection fatality rate) was approx .3%, now with delta it's even less(on the order of .1%), who would be scared of that? You watch the news and they say "oh boy, delta is more infectious and more deadly" - well, is it? Do we see that anywhere? NO we dont - it's another lie designed to coerce people to get vaccinated.
 
The trumptards bow down in praise for trump speeding the process for vax implementation

Once the vax arrives the tards they see it as an evil entity and slow down getting back to normal refusing to take the vax
 
The Biden administration had a year of advanced notice/preparation and a vaccine already released and they're fucking things up far worse than Trump ever could.
 
Even the most liberal paper in the country is finally realizing that they're being lied to and all they do is lie.

CDC reversal on indoor masking prompts experts to ask, ‘Where’s the data?’

New recommendations from federal health officials this week on when vaccinated Americans should don face masks came with a startling bolt of news: People who have had their shots and become infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus can harbor large amounts of virus just like unvaccinated people. That means they could become spreaders of the disease and should return to wearing masks indoors in certain situations, including when vulnerable people are present.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not publish the new research. In the text of the updated masking guidance, the agency merely cited “CDC COVID-19 Response Team, unpublished data, 2021.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/heal...aaa6b2-efce-11eb-a452-4da5fe48582d_story.html
 
Nothing I said was untrue.

Whenever you’re confronted with inconvenient facts that conflict with your false narratives you resort with childish responses like this.
Of course what you said is untrue, you stupid fuck.

We would have been back to normal over a year ago if it was our way.

You idiots are the only ones that want everyone to hide under their beds for a virus with a 0.3% death rate.
 
The trumptards bow down in praise for trump speeding the process for vax implementation

Once the vax arrives the tards they see it as an evil entity and slow down getting back to normal refusing to take the vax
What do you think of today's announcement that the delta variant is so contagious it's worse than chicken pox? The whole world has scientists, how come we dont hear that out of any other nation?

Maybe it's because they just made it up? Maybe when they said vaccinated people should remask a few days ago they really thought at least the blue states would hop on board?

But they didn't, so now the CDC decided to "leak" more nonsense in the hope they can get their way, LOL.
 
What do you think of today's announcement that the delta variant is so contagious it's worse than chicken pox? The whole world has scientists, how come we dont hear that out of any other nation?

Maybe it's because they just made it up? Maybe when they said vaccinated people should remask a few days ago they really thought at least the blue states would hop on board?

But they didn't, so now the CDC decided to "leak" more nonsense in the hope they can get their way, LOL.
Israel giving 3rd dose to 60+
 
The trumptards bow down in praise for trump speeding the process for vax implementation

Once the vax arrives the tards they see it as an evil entity and slow down getting back to normal refusing to take the vax
unless inner cities were voting for trump, their vax numbers are very low also.
 
Israel giving 3rd dose to 60+
Yup, because the vaccine wears off quickly. has nothing to do with delta. If you buy something and it fails quickly, or replace a part that fails, are you satisfied to just keep replacing again and again?

Sir, that new water pump we put in will only last a couple months, dont worry though, we have plenty.
 
True, no certainty in time frames. The booster is likely right around the corner even though we should test herd immunity without booster.
 
That' Facebook post in the article had 74 comments and most of them were liberal pukes celebrating his death.

Fucking disgusting subhuman pieces of shit celebrating some other American's death.
 
Well, it's been 5 weeks since this thread was started, are we afraid? Was it as bad as Luca implied?

Cases are way up but deaths are not, looks like the southern states have /are peaking, and now it'll move north in the fall.

In the last 5 weeks the CDC again recommended masks indoors - very few areas are doing that, in reality it's been a total rejection of that, and concerts, festivals, rallies, etc continue to go on basically unaffected.

While media hysteria remains sky high it's safe to say fear among the public is not.
 
Well, it's been 5 weeks since this thread was started, are we afraid? Was it as bad as Luca implied?

Cases are way up but deaths are not, looks like the southern states have /are peaking, and now it'll move north in the fall.

In the last 5 weeks the CDC again recommended masks indoors - very few areas are doing that, in reality it's been a total rejection of that, and concerts, festivals, rallies, etc continue to go on basically unaffected.

While media hysteria remains sky high it's safe to say fear among the public is not.
LAMBDA variant could be the real concern.
 
LAMBDA variant could be the real concern.
Many experts think the vaccines are driving the variants, in any event it's clear delta is far less severe than the earlier versions - which is very good, and all these southern states experiencing spikes are building lots of immunity. It's debatable where they were as far as natural immunity (anywhere from 35-50%) but they have/are adding another 10-15% in this surge.
 
If you took the Kareem Abdul Jabbar, you have no immunity and the next variant - howid fuck you - will take you out.
 
I will be hosting several Memorial contests at Peeps. Have to make sure they are all rigged so I dont have to pay.
 
I have no respect for posters who took the jabby voluntarily and no underlying reason. Why not wait it out and cee what happens? Birdie and I are going to rule the EOG world after you all drop.
 
