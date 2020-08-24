No sleep til Popo??

After Toronto's 150-122 game 4 sweep over Brooklyn Sunday night in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Sean Marks was addressed a question about Jacque Vaughn's future head coaching status. Marks stated that he is strongly considering making Vaughn his permanent head coach.



However, according to a report from Tim Daniels on twitter and the AP, the tandem of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant feel that upper management should take an alternate route, likely in favor of Greg Popovich taking over the reigns in '20-21. This ought to be interesting to say the least, given the dynamic duo, who have yet to hook up together on the court as Nets, have had a volatile history on other teams of resisting control.