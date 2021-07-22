Noooooo (NBA)

EOG Master
Please tell me the Lakers aren't serious about a Schroder, Kuzma, and Horton trade for Westbrook....
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
No fucking way! Non-negotiable. Had they played him more, they'd still be playing, you take my point,
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
You may have still slipped the noose, Houdini, but you would have lost 10Lbs of water weight sweating that shit out.
 
EOG Master
Naturally LeBron is behind this. What bothers me is he's mortgaging the franchise's future so
he can win one more. Great trade for HOU.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Kid Dyn-O-Mite is an LBJ guy; he discovered him and rumor is Lakers drafted him to placate LBJ.
 
Melo, feel free to join that shit show. Not sure how a CP3 deal could or would work. Guy can opt-in and get paid FORTY-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS for next season to be on a team he wanted to play for or he can opt-out and be stuck with whatever the Lakers can manage to pay him over 3 seasons. The Lakers have made it quietly clear they don't want to pay him that much plus the luxury tax that would go with it, and lose some assets to make the trade work, so they basically have to hope he opts out. I know the word is he was thinking about declining the option to negotiate something longer term, but I doubt he gets much over $60m for 3 years and that's probably going to be the most the Suns can offer. I don't see the Lakers even being able to match that amount. Probably the best move for all involved is negotiate a 2 year, $55m deal with the Suns and then retire after it.
 
Vogel possibly cost us that series (w/out AD, it was uphill, anyway).

I yelled from the Rooftops to play the kid, ecspecially before the pivotal game 5. What happened? He got 16 minutes and in that time he scored as many points as all the other 4 Non-LeBron Starters.... COMBINED!

So when I tell you Becky and I would have taken that series what I mean is, Becky and I would have taken that Series. I don't know this for a fact, but I believe it.
 
Fuck, No!
 
I had no idea this was even a possibility and I wouldn't be so sure that he ain't leaving that Sol Diablo Suns $. He just had his best shot at a Chip, this year. The planets basically aligned for them but it wasn't meant to be.

He ain't beating a healthy 3 Amigos next year, much less a healthy UniBron if he can't beat Mil this year; that's just simple math. He must know this so we'll see how much winning really means to him.
 
paul and lebron both too old, davis too injiury prone, especially with uptempo. his feet are worse than bill walton
 
Injuries aside, no one is beating that team. Hell, UniBron would have committed a Triple Homicide this year had the rightful Finals Contenders been in the fight.

The Sol Diablo Suns and Mil did nothing wrong but this was the JV Finals, sorry, it was,
 
JV Finals, haha.

Paul was too old, Booker and especially Ayton too young.

Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday all in their physical prime.
 
Giannis post-game:

“It’s easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else. It’s easy… I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship.

“But this is the hard way to do it and this is the way to do it and we did it, f****** did it. We did it, man.”
 
From a momentum standpoint, the 2021 NBA Finals reminded me of the Mavs-Heat showdown in 2011.

Miami up 2 games to one and ahead by nine points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and unfortunately for the Heat, it was all Dallas after that.

Miami had no answer when Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry hit their stride.
 
I also dislike CP3's on-court demeanor, but I do admire his competitive fire.

Television doesn't capture how short Paul really is.

Quite the handicap on the defensive end now that he's lost some of his speed and quickness.
 
He did it because he got lucky as fuck Not his fault and I like Giannis, he admits LBJ is the best in the LG, so I don't begrudge him his Chip but he got it becuase the 3 Amigos were totally compromised and he avoided UniBron in the Finals. Either of those teams would have dispatched him, talent wins.

Once again, Congrats but don't act like you don't need help, he got a ton of it by his competetion being hobbled.
 
3 All-Stars and the best defensive guard in the LG (probably).... he has a really good team.
 
Just because he says Lebron is the best doesn’t mean he believes it. It’s more a show of respect IMO. I doubt LBJ sniffs another finals unless they get lucky in the draft, or he takes a major pay cut, so far hey can sign an impact FA.
 
I vividly remember that Gm 4. At that point, the Heat were ahead 74-65 with 10:11 left and about -2000 in-progress and it was being bet up!

Hey, this is the NBA, 9 pt leads with 10 min to play just aren't that safe. So I took at shot at the Mavs ML at about +900 or so, thinking I could take a profit if the Mavs closed the gap. 5 minutes later they had the lead and eventually won the game 86-83. The rest is history.
 
"Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kevin Durant is 'the best player in the world'..."

www.cbssports.com

Bucks-Nets: Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kevin Durant is 'the best player in the world' after Game 7 showdown

Durant finished with 48 or more points for the second time against the Bucks on Saturday night
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
I love how all the drama comes out off-season.

So Kuzma and Schroder didn't get along, reached its height during PHO series.

I wonder if I can get a refund on my LAL series bet?
 
I always love my pitcher that gets rocked and goes on the DL the next day.

Naturally there was something amiss prior to the start. 😅

If only I was a tout and had the inside info. 😂
 
there was a great play ...still works to some degree. Pitchers coming back from the 15Day DL... fade the guy

the pitcher was usually out of sync to live MLB hitting. They say AAA to MLB is the biggest jump.
 
Enough of the dramatics.
 
I didn't know this, hmmm... I'll look into this.
 
