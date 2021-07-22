Noooooo (NBA)

Please tell me the Lakers aren't serious about a Schroder, Kuzma, and Horton trade for Westbrook....
No fucking way! Non-negotiable. Had they played him more, they'd still be playing, you take my point,
Naturally LeBron is behind this. What bothers me is he's mortgaging the franchise's future so
he can win one more. Great trade for HOU.
You're preaching to the choir. I like him. He's a legit 20 point guy if he starts somewhere. Schroeder is gone regardless, Kuzma too, unfortunately who do the Lakers have besides Horton that's cheap (contract) and anybody wants?
Moreover, I'm not convinced Vogel is enamored with him (Horton).
Melo, feel free to join that shit show. Not sure how a CP3 deal could or would work. Guy can opt-in and get paid FORTY-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS for next season to be on a team he wanted to play for or he can opt-out and be stuck with whatever the Lakers can manage to pay him over 3 seasons. The Lakers have made it quietly clear they don't want to pay him that much plus the luxury tax that would go with it, and lose some assets to make the trade work, so they basically have to hope he opts out. I know the word is he was thinking about declining the option to negotiate something longer term, but I doubt he gets much over $60m for 3 years and that's probably going to be the most the Suns can offer. I don't see the Lakers even being able to match that amount. Probably the best move for all involved is negotiate a 2 year, $55m deal with the Suns and then retire after it.
Going to Lakers would give Paul higher probability to win a ring but he ain't leaving that Phoenix money.
mortgaging the franchise's future
Correct.
Not His Future.
LeBron James is 1st active NBA player to top $1 billion in career earnings
paul and lebron both too old, davis too injiury prone, especially with uptempo. his feet are worse than bill walton
As much as I hate CP3... he hasn't lost much in his 30s. OTOH, Lebron... well...
He did it because he got lucky as fuck Not his fault and I like Giannis, he admits LBJ is the best in the LG, so I don't begrudge him his Chip but he got it becuase the 3 Amigos were totally compromised and he avoided UniBron in the Finals. Either of those teams would have dispatched him, talent wins.Giannis post-game:
“It’s easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else. It’s easy… I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship.
“But this is the hard way to do it and this is the way to do it and we did it, f****** did it. We did it, man.”
JV Finals, haha.
Paul was too old, Booker and especially Ayton too young.
Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday all in their physical prime.
Just because he says Lebron is the best doesn’t mean he believes it. It’s more a show of respect IMO. I doubt LBJ sniffs another finals unless they get lucky in the draft, or he takes a major pay cut, so far hey can sign an impact FA.He did it because he got lucky as fuck Not his fault and I like Giannis, he admits LBJ is the best in the LG, so I don't begrudge him his Chip but he got it becuase the 3 Amigos were totally compromised and he avoided UniBron in the Finals. Either of those teams would have dispatched him, talent wins.
Once again, Congrats but don't act like you don't need help, he got a ton of it by his competetion being hobbled.
From a momentum standpoint, the 2021 NBA Finals reminded me of the Mavs-Heat showdown in 2011.
Miami up 2 games to one and ahead by nine points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and unfortunately for the Heat, it was all Dallas after that.
Miami had no answer when Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry hit their stride.
I always love my pitcher that gets rocked and goes on the DL the next day.same with boxing... he fought with 3 broken legs LOL... blind in 2 eyes
now they tell me
Naturally there was something amiss prior to the start.
If only I was a tout and had the inside info.
Just because he says Lebron is the best doesn’t mean he believes it. It’s more a show of respect IMO. I doubt LBJ sniffs another finals unless they get lucky in the draft, or he takes a major pay cut, so far hey can sign an impact FA.
I love how all the drama comes out off-season.
So Kuzma and Schroder didn't get along, reached its height during PHO series.
I wonder if I can get a refund on my LAL series bet?
"Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kevin Durant is 'the best player in the world'..."
Actually we did.I didn't know this either, all the more reason it's a shame we didn't get to see an Epic Finals.
The majority.What do you mean, "We," White man? Do you have a mouse in your pocket?