Noooooo (NBA)

Melo, feel free to join that shit show. Not sure how a CP3 deal could or would work. Guy can opt-in and get paid FORTY-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS for next season to be on a team he wanted to play for or he can opt-out and be stuck with whatever the Lakers can manage to pay him over 3 seasons. The Lakers have made it quietly clear they don't want to pay him that much plus the luxury tax that would go with it, and lose some assets to make the trade work, so they basically have to hope he opts out. I know the word is he was thinking about declining the option to negotiate something longer term, but I doubt he gets much over $60m for 3 years and that's probably going to be the most the Suns can offer. I don't see the Lakers even being able to match that amount. Probably the best move for all involved is negotiate a 2 year, $55m deal with the Suns and then retire after it.