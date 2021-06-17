Not all covidiots are equally covidiotic

smallhatchet said: What do you expect an experimental drug with no long term testing to do to a virus with over 99% AT HOME recovery???



You should feel very fucking stupid to be afraid of such a virus with high recovery rate. Click to expand...

smallhatchet said: Do you bring an umbrella to a picnic with 99% chance of sun? Click to expand...

smallhatchet said: Do you not buy a lottery ticket with a 99% chance of winning?? Click to expand...

smallhatchet said: There is a small chance of catching a STI/STD in this hobby and you still do it. Why do you continue to put yourself in such harms way??? Shouldnt you lock yourself up and never have SP sex ever again??????? Click to expand...

When did i ever say i was afraid of anything? Never. Being informed re dangers, how to avoid them & acting sensibly does not require one be afraid.If anyone should be afraid, it's the covidiots. But, evidently, they are too idiotic even to do that.A 99.9% recovery rate means you die 1 in 1000 times. Who's stupid enough to act irresponsibly in gambling with one's life at those odds?If there's a 1% chance of rain, why not? Is it too heavy for you "small" hatchet types to carry in your purses?Since when has there ever existed such a thing?People buy lotto tickets with hopes of winning even though the chance of NOT winning the grand prize of millions of dollars is over 99.99999%. Yet you think it's ok to gamble with your - LIFE - when the chance of NOT dying is, way less, merely 99.9%? How stupid is that. Duh.There's a much bigger chance of getting a STI if you don't use protection (just as there is re a covid19 infection if people around you are not wearing masks & social distancing).A STI is much less likely to kill a person ever, let alone in a couple weeks, unlike covid which kills & kills quickly.So the risks re STIs in the hobby are far less than the risks re covid19 taken by those who are irresponsible (e.g. those not wearing masks, not distancing, partying against the health rules, deep French kissing anything that moves, etc)