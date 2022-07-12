Not going to let Canada tell me what to do

"I'm not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don't put in my body for a little bit of money,'' said Realmuto, a three-time All-Star. "It's just not worth it.''



Two days of pay amounts to $262,363 for Realmuto, $184,835 for Nola, $76,923 for Gibson and $7,857 for Bohm.



"I'm a healthy, 31-year-old professional athlete,'' Realmuto said. "I just didn't feel the need to get it. I've had COVID a couple times, super mild symptoms, back when it first came out. When it came time to decide whether I needed a vaccine or not, I talked to a couple doctors that I knew and told them my story, and really decided I didn't think I needed it. I wasn't going to take it just because I was told to, basically.''