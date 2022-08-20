Notes and quotes from the 2022 college 🏈 season

EOG Dedicated
Just one week away from Week Zero.

I think nine games on tap...
 
EOG Enthusiast
I can’t wait for the season to start. Currently in NC and plan on checking out the local teams.

East Carolina should be a team to keep an eye on. Much improved but I’m a little biased.
 
EOG Dedicated
Big sky college football conf 2nd? Huh?
Not sure on uk fb better than cals hoop squad?
Levis not put up big numbers vs sec elite teams, namely ga and miss state last season
 
EOG Enthusiast
John Kelly said:
From a Nevadan to a Floridian to a Carolinian, you get around, ADC34.
Yeah, my friends are amazed how many places I’ve lived.

Grew up in Maine, then to NH, Kansas City, Dallas, Winston-Salem, Louisville, Wash DC, Raleigh, Clearwater, Vegas, back to FL, temporary stay in NC, then who knows. Plan on buying a house somewhere sports betting and horse racing are legal once the housing market crashes like 2007. I got to see how the next election goes. This should tell me everything I need to know.
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
John Kelly said:
My sisters live in Calumet City, just a stone's throw from the Illinois-Indiana border.

It's interesting to track the differences between life in a blue state (Illinois) and life in a red state (Indiana).

Advantage: Indiana.
life in a blue state (Illinois) and life in a red state (Indiana).

Simple.

Choice Between Communism/Blue or Freedom/ Red.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
John Kelly said:
My sisters live in Calumet City, just a stone's throw from the Illinois-Indiana border.

It's interesting to track the differences between life in a blue state (Illinois) and life in a red state (Indiana).

Advantage: Indiana.
Even though Gary is an extension of Chicago politically.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
Significant betting move on Northwestern yesterday.

ND drifted as high as 13.5 before the real money arrived on NU.

I see 11's now in a lot of places.

The Irishmen should be rooting for Pat Fitzgerald (Haha).

Too bad Brian Kelly no longer coaches the Fighting Irish.

A Kelly and a Fitzgerald meeting in Ireland.
 
John Kelly said:
Significant betting move on Northwestern yesterday.

ND drifted as high as 13.5 before the real money arrived on NU.

I see 11's now in a lot of places.

The Irishmen should be rooting for Pat Fitzgerald (Haha).

Too bad Brian Kelly no longer coaches the Fighting Irish.

A Kelly and a Fitzgerald meeting in Ireland.
Drinking a little early today JK?
 
EOG Master
John Kelly said:
Significant betting move on Northwestern yesterday.

ND drifted as high as 13.5 before the real money arrived on NU.

I see 11's now in a lot of places.

The Irishmen should be rooting for Pat Fitzgerald (Haha).

Too bad Brian Kelly no longer coaches the Fighting Irish.

A Kelly and a Fitzgerald meeting in Ireland.
nebraska was 1-8 in big 10 last yr but outscored opponents on season, thanks to the 56-7 win vs northwestern
 
EOG Master
Heim said:
The Nebraska game is a good wake up on some of these hyped portal transfers.

They're leaving their former school for a reason, they weren't as advertised there either.

NEB Qb Thompson is one.
the offensive coordinater from pitt is a clown too
 
EOG master
First game of the season and the racist scum is already playing the blame game, blame the refs, blame the OC, blame the black QB, blames everyone but himself for making a shitty bet
 
