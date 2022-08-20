Notes and quotes from the 2022 college 🏈 season

John Kelly said: From a Nevadan to a Floridian to a Carolinian, you get around, ADC34. Click to expand...

Yeah, my friends are amazed how many places I’ve lived.Grew up in Maine, then to NH, Kansas City, Dallas, Winston-Salem, Louisville, Wash DC, Raleigh, Clearwater, Vegas, back to FL, temporary stay in NC, then who knows. Plan on buying a house somewhere sports betting and horse racing are legal once the housing market crashes like 2007. I got to see how the next election goes. This should tell me everything I need to know.