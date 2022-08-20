Notes and quotes from the 2022 college 🏈 season

Just one week away from Week Zero.
I think nine games on tap...
remember dirt bag chiba hubbard and blm hold Coach Gundy job hostage because he had an OAN shirt
Yeah, my friends are amazed how many places I’ve lived.From a Nevadan to a Floridian to a Carolinian, you get around, ADC34.
You mean the democrat run KKK? All you people talk about is the color of peoples skin.Would never trade living in Illinois for indiana unless I was interested in joining the KKK
I may have touched a nerveYou mean the democrat run KKK? All you people talk about is the color of peoples skin.
My sisters live in Calumet City, just a stone's throw from the Illinois-Indiana border.
It's interesting to track the differences between life in a blue state (Illinois) and life in a red state (Indiana).
Advantage: Indiana.
You mean the democrat run KKK? All you people talk about is the color of peoples skin.
Can anyone beat Alabama?
Even though Gary is an extension of Chicago politically.My sisters live in Calumet City, just a stone's throw from the Illinois-Indiana border.
It's interesting to track the differences between life in a blue state (Illinois) and life in a red state (Indiana).
Advantage: Indiana.
Even though Gary is an extension of Chicago politically.
I don't follow politics closely, but I've heard Region 1 in Indiana could be a bellwether region come November.
Historically, it has been a Democratic stronghold, but the worm could be turning.
Drinking a little early today JK?Significant betting move on Northwestern yesterday.
ND drifted as high as 13.5 before the real money arrived on NU.
I see 11's now in a lot of places.
The Irishmen should be rooting for Pat Fitzgerald (Haha).
Too bad Brian Kelly no longer coaches the Fighting Irish.
A Kelly and a Fitzgerald meeting in Ireland.
nebraska was 1-8 in big 10 last yr but outscored opponents on season, thanks to the 56-7 win vs northwesternSignificant betting move on Northwestern yesterday.
ND drifted as high as 13.5 before the real money arrived on NU.
I see 11's now in a lot of places.
The Irishmen should be rooting for Pat Fitzgerald (Haha).
Too bad Brian Kelly no longer coaches the Fighting Irish.
A Kelly and a Fitzgerald meeting in Ireland.
his young defensive coordianter is a clownFrost is a garbage coach. Completely out-coached today with athletes on his side.
He had one miracle year at UCF which fooled everyone.
the offensive coordinater from pitt is a clown tooThe Nebraska game is a good wake up on some of these hyped portal transfers.
They're leaving their former school for a reason, they weren't as advertised there either.
NEB Qb Thompson is one.
not many black qbs are accurateThe Nebraska game is a good wake up on some of these hyped portal transfers.
They're leaving their former school for a reason, they weren't as advertised there either.
NEB Qb Thompson is one.
good call Matt, right on Q, game ending intnot many black qbs are accurate
Kenny Pickett would disagreethe offensive coordinater from pitt is a clown too