Nov 8 cheat sheet

Congratulations Benny, your side wins, I'm sure Dr Oz, nut job Kari Lake, and Herschel Walker will turn this country around
 
their is gambling on it dickhead. 100s of gambling options, rich baris has the best track record.
Imagine being an adult and not knowing the difference between there, their, and they're. I mean seriously, this guy is too fucking illiterate to even realize how stupid he is
 
Congratulations Benny, your side wins, I'm sure Dr Oz, nut job Kari Lake, and Herschel Walker will turn this country around
Biden And AOC Came In And Turned It Around.

Your Fan Base.

Majority Do Not Like Their Head Up Their Ass, Like You Do.

You'll See November 8.
 
Congratulations Benny, your side wins, I'm sure Dr Oz, nut job Kari Lake, and Herschel Walker will turn this country around
My side wins? Name one Libertarian politician in Washington. There aren't any. My side will never win.
Joe Biden has been such a spectacular failure that's impossible for any President not to be an improvement. 10 Trillion in losses from the stock market. 1 million dead from Covid. Oh, and he has dementia and molested his own daughter. If that was my side, I would rethink every decision I ever made in life.
 
1 million dead from Covid.
You can blame trump for that, he never took the virus seriously, hundreds of thousands of Americans died because they listened to trump and the alt right media who kept downplaying the severity of Covid
 
My side wins?
Yes, your side wins, 99% of your political posts are pro right or anti left, of course you're not on the extreme right like Comrade Merlin or railbird, but don't tell me your an independent and right in the middle politically, it's obvious at the very least you lean right
 
You can blame trump for that, he never took the virus seriously, hundreds of thousands of Americans died because they listened to trump and the alt right media who kept downplaying the severity of Covid
You can blame trump for that
1667491068150.png


More People Have Died Under Biden Than Trump, From COVID.

Biden Has Had The Vaccine, His Whole Time In Office, And Has Killed More Americans.

How Do Liberals Get So Stupid ?
 
Yes, your side wins, 99% of your political posts are pro right or anti left, of course you're not on the extreme right like Comrade Merlin or railbird, but don't tell me your an independent and right in the middle politically, it's obvious at the very least you lean right
Pro-right?
I'm not sure if I just come across poorly because I'm not formally educated.
There is nothing in the world more useless than the United States Federal Government. Nothing. They have long since given up the pretense that they the tiniest level of caring for the working people of this country. If I had my way, the entire institution should be destroyed.
I'd say more, but I don't want to wind up on some watchlist.
Republicans act like they have the moral high ground because they love Jesus and Trump. Leftists act like they have the moral high ground because they hate Trump. These are both delusions, and I have no room in my life for delusions.
 
It's not trump they hate, it's us, and it's trump bringing Christians together is what the left and Satan hate
 
The dems are still whistling in the graveyard, this morning on the radio that commie bitch margaret brennen from CBS said that the republicans will gain maybe 16 seats and that is perfectly normal for a midterm.

I could be wrong but they will get a slap of reality next tuesday like they haven't seen in a long time.
 
$300 Limit


GOP wins both -210

GOP wont win both + 152



Mark Kelly (D) +105

Blake Masters (R) -140



Raphael Warnock (D) +127

Herschel Walker (R) -170



Mehmet Oz (R) -170

John Fetterman (D) +127
 
“'Trump is livid' and 'screaming at everyone,' after last night’s disappointing midterm results for GOP, according to a Trump adviser," Acosta reported. "The adviser went on to slam the former president’s handpicked contenders: 'they were all bad candidates.' 'Candidates matter,' the adviser said."
 
