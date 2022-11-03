Nov 8 cheat sheet

their is gambling on it dickhead. 100s of gambling options, rich baris has the best track record.John, please move this trash where it belongs, thanks
Congratulations Benny, your side wins, I'm sure Dr Oz, nut job Kari Lake, and Herschel Walker will turn this country around
You can blame trump for that, he never took the virus seriously, hundreds of thousands of Americans died because they listened to trump and the alt right media who kept downplaying the severity of Covid1 million dead from Covid.
Yes, your side wins, 99% of your political posts are pro right or anti left, of course you're not on the extreme right like Comrade Merlin or railbird, but don't tell me your an independent and right in the middle politically, it's obvious at the very least you lean rightMy side wins?
No, he didn't
tons of vig, which book is this?$300 Limit
GOP wins both -210
GOP wont win both + 152
Mark Kelly (D) +105
Blake Masters (R) -140
Raphael Warnock (D) +127
Herschel Walker (R) -170
Mehmet Oz (R) -170
John Fetterman (D) +127
Rough night for the bloated orange pig