Nov 8 cheat sheet

kane said: Yes, your side wins, 99% of your political posts are pro right or anti left, of course you're not on the extreme right like Comrade Merlin or railbird, but don't tell me your an independent and right in the middle politically, it's obvious at the very least you lean right Click to expand...

Pro-right?I'm not sure if I just come across poorly because I'm not formally educated.There is nothing in the world more useless than the United States Federal Government. Nothing. They have long since given up the pretense that they the tiniest level of caring for the working people of this country. If I had my way, the entire institution should be destroyed.I'd say more, but I don't want to wind up on some watchlist.Republicans act like they have the moral high ground because they love Jesus and Trump. Leftists act like they have the moral high ground because they hate Trump. These are both delusions, and I have no room in my life for delusions.