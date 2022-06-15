Now starting in Center Field...Golden Tate?

If the name sounds familiar to you the ex Detroit Lions WR while not completely retired from football, has signed on in the PCL to be the starting CF for the Port Angeles Lefties. The 33 year old is trying his new hand in a different sport despite not seeing the football field last season.



In his debut Tuesday evening, Tate went 2 for 4 with a single, double, stolen base and RBI for the Lefties. Tate, an 11 year veteran in the NFL has caught 695 passes for nearly 8300 receiving yards and 46 TD overall.



Wishing him luck in his first sport love as he attempts to follow Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders in their footsteps.