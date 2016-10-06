Re: Nuclear war coming soon



Make no mistakes about it. If Hillary is elected, we will have POTUS by committee. Hillary, Bill, Huma, Cheryl, maybe even Chelsea. Hillary is not physically or mentally fit to discharge her duties. Worse and worse, she is breathtakingly corrupt and coming into power in the midst of an 8 year Obama run that has seen him thoroughly corrupt every part of the federal government. That woman is going to be able get her wish and drone the fuck out of Assange and anybody else she wants and there won't be a damn thing the pussy Republican Congress can do about it. They already gave away all their power and let obvious abuses of power and actual crimes, cover-ups go unpunished. A normal Republican President would only have watered down the corruption. We already been there and done it with the Bushes. Two sides of the same coin. Both sides have too much dirt in the game to ever go after the other. Mutually assured they call it.



Trump, who knows. Maybe he sells out the moment he's sworn in and keeps the corrupt system in place. But Hillary to extend Democrat control to 12 years can and will be disaster. She will have more power than any POTUS ever elected. You can forget about her ever getting investigated by the Justice Department and FBIE and there will not be a special needs prosecutor no matter the conflict. LOL. We are already at max conflict. Only difference is Secretary of State to President of the United States.