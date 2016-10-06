Nuclear war coming soon

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Speaking of this, this was a great episode. I love watching stuff like this. You might too railbird.

 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

anytime aliens ufo or nuclear war is mentioned it is followed up by school girl giggles, its makes people nervous. truth is it is coming very soon
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

anyone want to give me 20-1 a nuclear bomb goes off by Jan 1, 2018. Ill post up with JK
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

LETS HOPE THE BOMB LANDS IN THE HUNTINGTON BEACH AREA :doh1

RAILBIRD DID YOU BUY TERRORIST INSURANCE JUST IN CASE

IF HILLARY CLINTON IS PRESIDENT I MIGHT JOIN ISIS
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Based on the title of your thread I see you're still under the crazy delusion that trump will win the election.
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Democrats are treating Putin like some two bit dictator. More than treating. They are openly calling him that to tie Trump to him. No such thing as a proxy war. We are at war with Russia. And we are indeed teaming up with ESIS. If Trump is not elected, this is going to get bad. Something is going to happen and you can get rid of proxy.

Trump is unable to articulate this, though. He is afraid to say anything because he doesn't want to be seen as Putin's buddy.

Obama is committing treason and putting us on the brink of nuclear war with Russia. Hillary is eager to hustle double down.
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Putin should be treated with respect. He is not Saddam or Kaddafi. He can tear our asses up with nukes. Fucking idiot Obama bows to Muslim leaders but stares down Putin like he's a tough guy. I wish Putin would smash his ugly black face in.
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Who's nuking who? I'm not overly worried, a few nukes going off aint the end of the world.
 
unluckysob

EOG Dedicated
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

sometimes in 2017---first strike probably NY city, Wash DC. area.---maybe inauguration day.
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

anyone want to give me 20-1 a nuclear bomb goes off by Jan 1, 2018. Ill post up with JK
If you're so sure, why not offer some reasonable odds. Who knows you might get a 20 or 30k bet from someone.
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

A nuke will go off by 2018. There is testing. Be wary of the wording.

As for being nuked to death by Russia the US nuclear arsenal is significantly larger than Russian arsenal even if our knowledge of their actual ability is 10%. Missile gap was debunked 30 years ago
 
MrTop

EOG Master
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

do you think the sportsbooks will still pay on season totals?


:+clueless
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

usa globalists backed Osama bin laden vs Russia 35 yrs later we fund and create ISIS to fight Russia.
 
Balco

EOG Master
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Dell Dude said:
Putin should be treated with respect. He is not Saddam or Kaddafi. He can tear our asses up with nukes. Fucking idiot Obama bows to Muslim leaders but stares down Putin like he's a tough guy. I wish Putin would smash his ugly black face in.
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

We have to be smart and not automatically absorb and accept the spin that the United States is good and pure and Russia is bad and evil. At the very least be agnostic. We do not know who the good guys and bad guys are in Syria. Maybe there are all bad. Assad is a murderous tyrant and the "freedom fighters" are terrorists and Putin just wants to extend and expand power and Obama, well, he may very well be the founder of ESIS.

It's all government spin and media propaganda. Only thing I know is that we are playing a dangerous game out there with no apparent chance of success. What we are going to defeat Assad and Putin and have it become another Iraq, another Libya, another Afghanistan? That's the best case scenario. I don't think Putin will just walk away and concede defeat. Something is going to happen. A Russian plane or convoy will be attacked and then this shit is going to blow.

Hope I'm wrong but if Hillary is elected, I won't be. Not even mentioning the Ayatollah and his nuclear weapons which I think he already has.
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Make no mistakes about it. If Hillary is elected, we will have POTUS by committee. Hillary, Bill, Huma, Cheryl, maybe even Chelsea. Hillary is not physically or mentally fit to discharge her duties. Worse and worse, she is breathtakingly corrupt and coming into power in the midst of an 8 year Obama run that has seen him thoroughly corrupt every part of the federal government. That woman is going to be able get her wish and drone the fuck out of Assange and anybody else she wants and there won't be a damn thing the pussy Republican Congress can do about it. They already gave away all their power and let obvious abuses of power and actual crimes, cover-ups go unpunished. A normal Republican President would only have watered down the corruption. We already been there and done it with the Bushes. Two sides of the same coin. Both sides have too much dirt in the game to ever go after the other. Mutually assured they call it.

Trump, who knows. Maybe he sells out the moment he's sworn in and keeps the corrupt system in place. But Hillary to extend Democrat control to 12 years can and will be disaster. She will have more power than any POTUS ever elected. You can forget about her ever getting investigated by the Justice Department and FBIE and there will not be a special needs prosecutor no matter the conflict. LOL. We are already at max conflict. Only difference is Secretary of State to President of the United States.
 
Re: Nuclear war coming soon

Cumshot is sitting at these hearings and getting grilled by Gowdy and it is patently obvious he used his position at FBIE Director to cover-up crimes committed by Hillary and her conspirators. It is laughable. Yet he keeps a straight face and stays on message. He knows there is nobody that can do anything about it. Just suck it and read your lines and when Hillary is elected, everything goes away and you get whatever you sold for you soul and integrity and reputation.
 
