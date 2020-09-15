Nuggets/Clippers 2nd half

The body language by the Clippers after that early 3rd quarter Denver spurt told the story. Complacent, defeated, and almost disinterested to desire to compete. As evident and repetitive in games 5 and 6, it's almost like they took the it's only one more game attitude, we'll get em tomorrow kind of approach.



Perhaps Doc should have yelled the words of Apollo Creed to Rocky in III to hs troops. "There is no tomorrow".



Doc may have to resort to the late Dennis Green's cry "they are who we thought they were..and we let em off the hook", to have even the slightest chance of saving his job, which is officially on the hot seat this fall.