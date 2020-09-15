Nuggets/Clippers 2nd half

choslamshe
EOG Dedicated
Tough to fathom but my money is on the second half UNDER 102.5
Both teams excel on the defensive side. Both teams will endure a scoring lull much like the last couple games' second halves. Jokic and Murray are the only two Nuggets doing anything and the Clippers will come out with a game plan to force the hands of their supporting cast.
I think we see the most scrappy 2nd half coming up
