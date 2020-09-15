Nuggets/Clippers 2nd half

choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Tough to fathom but my money is on the second half UNDER 102.5

Both teams excel on the defensive side. Both teams will endure a scoring lull much like the last couple games' second halves. Jokic and Murray are the only two Nuggets doing anything and the Clippers will come out with a game plan to force the hands of their supporting cast.

I think we see the most scrappy 2nd half coming up
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#10
#10
Tough to fathom but my money is on the second half UNDER 102.5

Both teams excel on the defensive side. Both teams will endure a scoring lull much like the last couple games' second halves. Jokic and Murray are the only two Nuggets doing anything and the Clippers will come out with a game plan to force the hands of their supporting cast.

I think we see the most scrappy 2nd half coming up
The Nuggets outscored the Clips, 50-33, in the second half.

Great call by CHO.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
#11
#11
The body language by the Clippers after that early 3rd quarter Denver spurt told the story. Complacent, defeated, and almost disinterested to desire to compete. As evident and repetitive in games 5 and 6, it's almost like they took the it's only one more game attitude, we'll get em tomorrow kind of approach.

Perhaps Doc should have yelled the words of Apollo Creed to Rocky in III to hs troops. "There is no tomorrow".

Doc may have to resort to the late Dennis Green's cry "they are who we thought they were..and we let em off the hook", to have even the slightest chance of saving his job, which is officially on the hot seat this fall.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#12
#12
Such a weird twist toward the end of that series. I don't get the sudden change. From being up 3 to 1 to seemingly not wanting that bad to win another game to advance. Almost like they really didnt give a fuck.
 
