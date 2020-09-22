Nuggets UNDER 49 2nd half TT

Perfect situation to watch Denver go through one of it's 'traditional' scoring droughts that plagued them early in the Utah series. Lakers will be zoned in defensively to make this a game and when the Nuggets are forced into a scoring drought and turnovers, it will result in even more bad possessions with Murray/Jokic putting up bad shots.



Won't surprise me at all if the Lakers come back to win this. Small play on LA -6.5 but I really thing Denver struggles for points this half especially what they did in the first one.