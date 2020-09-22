Nuggets UNDER 49 2nd half TT

choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Perfect situation to watch Denver go through one of it's 'traditional' scoring droughts that plagued them early in the Utah series. Lakers will be zoned in defensively to make this a game and when the Nuggets are forced into a scoring drought and turnovers, it will result in even more bad possessions with Murray/Jokic putting up bad shots.

Won't surprise me at all if the Lakers come back to win this. Small play on LA -6.5 but I really thing Denver struggles for points this half especially what they did in the first one.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#2
#2
Maybe but this feels like the proverbial one win for the underdog you get in most series. Lakers may up the intensity a bit but could very well just be a we will take care of them another day effort too.
 
