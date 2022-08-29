NYC Point Gods

Pretty good documentary on Showtime. Just watched it. If you liked and/or were around for the old days of the Big East college hoops, you'll enjoy this.I just copied one of the reviewers on IMDB. ....."I've watched a ton of sports documentaries... particularly basketball ones and this out did them all. The story of the influence of NYC point guards is unique, inspiring and full of flavor. But the actual film was created so artfully- from the cinematography to the spoken word story teller, to the music to how each "God" was introduced on screen - it transports the viewer right into the culture. I was moved. I started practicing my dribble the next day, looking up where adult women can play bball in the city."Good stuff.