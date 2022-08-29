NYC Point Gods

Bushay

Pretty good documentary on Showtime. Just watched it. If you liked and/or were around for the old days of the Big East college hoops, you'll enjoy this.

"I've watched a ton of sports documentaries... particularly basketball ones and this out did them all. The story of the influence of NYC point guards is unique, inspiring and full of flavor. But the actual film was created so artfully- from the cinematography to the spoken word story teller, to the music to how each "God" was introduced on screen - it transports the viewer right into the culture. I was moved. I started practicing my dribble the next day, looking up where adult women can play bball in the city."

John Kelly

I once heard it said that underdogs on ESPN's Big Monday telecasts were live pieces because Big East officials were part of the fledgling league and they understood television ratings.

Big East higher-ups loved drama and suspense for the full two-hour game in the 1980s.

skinny

EOG Addicted
I didn't see the documentary, but I'm sure they talked about Rafer Alston, known as skip2mylou in NYC.
A street legend who made it to the NBA.
 
