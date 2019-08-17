NYG Daniel Jones

Talking heads have to talk about something.

The NFL is the moneymaker.

So let's break down meaningless games because that's what's in front of us.

The wise ones will wait until 9/8/2019 to start making judgments.
 
Sol Diablo said:
It's amazing how many people fall for preseason performance.

It happens every year.
Nate Peterman is following his 130+ QB rating in the exhibitions last year with a 17-20 start this year. He's a great exhibition game QB because no one plays tight D. When the regular season starts and DB's jump on his weak armed passes, he throws lnt after Int.
 
Sol Diablo said:
It's amazing how many people fall for preseason performance.

It happens every year.
In the vikes 1st preseason game against the saints, both teams agreed to not blitz, not even once, of course the radio heads are talking about how good the offensive line and the 1st team offense looked. lol.
 
I don't put much stock into pre season but I was a big Jones believer going into the draft.

Jones opened my eyes during the bowl game last year. During the fourth quarter with Duke comfortably ahead Jones took off on multiple runs while lowering his shoulder on LB's coming up to make the tackle. He did this while other lesser ranked players were sitting out their bowl games. That type of fire and toughness goes a long way to be a successful NFL QB.

In my opinion the 3 most important qualities to have to be a successful NFL QB.

1. Accuracy

Josh Allen was drafted very high because of his cannon but he has as much accuracy with his passes as Nuke Laloosh had with his fastball. Lamar Jackson can run and is a great athlete but is probably headed for a WR career before long.

2. Competitive drive

A QB who will do anything possible to get better means everything. I want a QB who will stay long hours to watch film and dedicate himself to the job. There have been so many lesser QB's who've had long careers who do that while more talented ones are out on the town at night soaking in their adoration from fans and female groupies. Baker Mayfield had a couple of incidents in college off the field but the number one reason he was my favorite QB from 2018 draft? He walked on at two different high profile programs. That's a guy who believes in himself and had to work harder to beat out pre selected guys on a depth chart.

3. Leadership

Pretty self explanatory
 
Two /three seasons ago is when Eli got jittery .he doesn't have footwork anymore to sidestep, spin, even quick step up to give receiver that extra split second. He was never the most agile but when he developed yips cple years ago it was all over for him. I love the guy as a Giant fan but it's time to throw the other guy in there by midseason
 
Steve Palazzolo@PFF_Steve

Daniel Jones notes: -Running offense well. Finding open man, looks comfortable -Two excellent deep balls, one for the red zone TD. Two straight weeks w/good downfield accuracy -Poor fumble. Under heavy pressure, but saw it, didn’t handle it well. Not showing up in gaudy stats




That just about covers it......lets get those HOF doors open.
 
Week 1 Dallas still a full TD favorite over the Giants. Knowing the recent history of the NFC East, and Cowboys in particular, can one lay a full TD in a divisional home game? I can't. I'm not yet on the Giants but I definitely won't be betting Dallas.
 
Valuist said:
Week 1 Dallas still a full TD favorite over the Giants. Knowing the recent history of the NFC East, and Cowboys in particular, can one lay a full TD in a divisional home game? I can't. I'm not yet on the Giants but I definitely won't be betting Dallas.
Laying big points early in the season when everyone is motivated and rested certainly makes little sense. However, I think the sharps are thinking maybe the Cowboys don't have Zeke or if they do they use him sparingly making a big cover more possible. If they had Zeke at full steam that would have backdoor cover written all over it. If they are forced to use the passing game more and let the Giants be the fools running the ball too much, its more likely a big number gets covered.
 
ive been on NYG train day 1, i also like JEts. Coaching upgrade, put Eli on shelf, he has low ceiling, overrated entire career, should have been released 5 years ago
 
WildBill said:
Laying big points early in the season when everyone is motivated and rested certainly makes little sense. However, I think the sharps are thinking maybe the Cowboys don't have Zeke or if they do they use him sparingly making a big cover more possible. If they had Zeke at full steam that would have backdoor cover written all over it. If they are forced to use the passing game more and let the Giants be the fools running the ball too much, its more likely a big number gets covered.
Some Dallas money trickling in now that word has leaked Zeke leaving Cabo and heading to DAL to sign new deal...
 
Draft room just opened and it looks like I have the number 6 pick. Right around where Zeke has been going.

Might be a tough call here. Gun shy due to being burned last year.
 
He had more yards on the ground today than Eli had in any SEASON since 2015.
He had more TD's on the ground today than Eli has ever had in a SEASON.
Don't know Jones' future but Eli has been holding this team back for years. Now they finally have a QB that can do modern QB things.



 
From day one I said DJ wouldn't be good, hated the pick when the Giants took him on draft day, here's what I posted in April of 2019


Apr 26, 2019


Here's a Jeopardy question in a few years

Answer: Daniel Jones
Question: Why did Giants GM Dave Gettleman lose his job?
 
