NYG Daniel Jones

I don't put much stock into pre season but I was a big Jones believer going into the draft.



Jones opened my eyes during the bowl game last year. During the fourth quarter with Duke comfortably ahead Jones took off on multiple runs while lowering his shoulder on LB's coming up to make the tackle. He did this while other lesser ranked players were sitting out their bowl games. That type of fire and toughness goes a long way to be a successful NFL QB.



In my opinion the 3 most important qualities to have to be a successful NFL QB.



1. Accuracy



Josh Allen was drafted very high because of his cannon but he has as much accuracy with his passes as Nuke Laloosh had with his fastball. Lamar Jackson can run and is a great athlete but is probably headed for a WR career before long.



2. Competitive drive



A QB who will do anything possible to get better means everything. I want a QB who will stay long hours to watch film and dedicate himself to the job. There have been so many lesser QB's who've had long careers who do that while more talented ones are out on the town at night soaking in their adoration from fans and female groupies. Baker Mayfield had a couple of incidents in college off the field but the number one reason he was my favorite QB from 2018 draft? He walked on at two different high profile programs. That's a guy who believes in himself and had to work harder to beat out pre selected guys on a depth chart.



3. Leadership



Pretty self explanatory