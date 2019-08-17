NYG Daniel Jones

Everyone on Daily Wager was all over them. Then again they were all over the Oakland run line too.I was thisclose to following HEIM on the Giants -2.
Dammit.
It's amazing how many people fall for preseason performance.
It happens every year.
More and more coaches are doing this, and it's why the Exhibition games will eventually go away, IMO. Nagy is following McVay's example.Rams head coach Sean McVay did not play a single starter during the preseason last year.
Nate Peterman is following his 130+ QB rating in the exhibitions last year with a 17-20 start this year. He's a great exhibition game QB because no one plays tight D. When the regular season starts and DB's jump on his weak armed passes, he throws lnt after Int.It's amazing how many people fall for preseason performance.
In the vikes 1st preseason game against the saints, both teams agreed to not blitz, not even once, of course the radio heads are talking about how good the offensive line and the 1st team offense looked. lol.It's amazing how many people fall for preseason performance.
Week 1 Dallas still a full TD favorite over the Giants. Knowing the recent history of the NFC East, and Cowboys in particular, can one lay a full TD in a divisional home game? I can't. I'm not yet on the Giants but I definitely won't be betting Dallas.
Laying big points early in the season when everyone is motivated and rested certainly makes little sense. However, I think the sharps are thinking maybe the Cowboys don't have Zeke or if they do they use him sparingly making a big cover more possible. If they had Zeke at full steam that would have backdoor cover written all over it. If they are forced to use the passing game more and let the Giants be the fools running the ball too much, its more likely a big number gets covered.
word has leaked Zeke leaving Cabo and heading to DAL to sign new deal...
Link? My FF draft starts in less than 2 hours..
giants look like crap today, played a horrendous team