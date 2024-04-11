O.J. Simpson dead at the age of 76

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Breaking news.
Stewie's too.He was my favorite football player back in the day.
it's really not our place to judge the actions others might take concerning their marriage.You ever go to the market and get that fake orange juice?
That was OJ...he was the 'Sunny Delight' in social circles.
I was friends with a gal that sold him alcohol for some restaurant venture he was involved with. She met OJ a few times (lunch) re business. He always brought a different woman while married to Nicole. She never met Nicole.
That was 'The Juice'...
Party at Goldman's?
The Goldman family collected about $130,000 from O.J. Simpson after a $33.5 million civil judgment.
I have an unpopular opinion concerning O.J. Simpson's criminal murder case.
The jury came back with a "not guilty" verdict.
Respect the call.
The J.K. ... square call of the day!
Here's a very interesting article.
Would love to know what Jammer or Railbird think about it.
Would love to know what Jammer or Railbird think about it.
do you have a son who was murdered in cold blood at age 24 ?I'd rather have a beer with OJ than Ron Goldman's father.