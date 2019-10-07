Oakland A’s Could Relocate to Las Vegas, MLB Commissioner Threatens Bay Area City

From A’s talk:
Here's a list of professional sports teams who've gotten a shovel in the ground since Fremont's Cisco Field was announced in November of 2006. Most recently, the New York Islanders got a shovel in Belmont Park last month after several years of uncertainty.
I'm only counting when the construction began year, so if something was completed and opened after 2006 but the groundbreaking was before, it's not listed. Also not showing any NCAA-related stuff.
Groundbreaking year shown below:
New York Jets/Giants: MetLife Stadium (2007)
Montreal Impact: Saputo Stadium (2007)
Minnesota Twins: Target Field (2007)
Orlando Magic: Amway Center (2008)
Pittsburgh Penguins: PPG Paints Arena (2008)
Philadelphia Union: Talen Energy Stadium (2008)
Juventus F.C.: Allianz Stadium (2009)
Kiwoom Heroes: Gocheok Sky Dome (2009)
Miami Marlins: Marlins Park (2009)
Brooklyn Nets: Barclays Center (2010)
Sporting K.C.: Children's Mercy Park (2010)
Houston Dynamo: BBVA Stadium (2011)
KIA Tigers: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field (2011)
San Francisco 49ers: Levi's Stadium (2012)
San Jose Earthquakes: Avaya Stadium (2012)
Olimpique Lyonnais: Parc Olympique Lyonnais (2012)
Samsung Lions: Daegu Samsung Lions Park (2012)
Minnesota Vikings: U.S. Bank Stadium (2013)
Detroit Red Wings / Pistons: Little Caesars Arena (2014)
Sacramento Kings: Golden 1 Center (2014)
Orlando City SC: Exploria Stadium (2014)
Edmonton Oilers: Rogers Place (2014)
Atlanta Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2014)
Atlanta Braves: SunTrust Park (2014)
Vegas Golden Knights: T-Mobile Arena (2014)
Milwaukee Bucks: Fiserv Forum (2016)
Los Angeles F.C.: Banc of California Stadium (2016)
NC Dinos: Changwon NC Park (2016)
Los Angeles Rams: SoFi Stadium (2016)
Minnesota United F.C.: Allianz Field (2016)
Golden State Warriors: Chase Center (2017)
Texas Rangers: Globe Life Field (2017)
D.C. United: Audi Field (2017)
Oakland [Las Vegas] Raiders: Allegiant Stadium (2017)
New York Islanders: Unnamed Belmont Park Arena (2019)