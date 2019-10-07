Oakland A’s Could Relocate to Las Vegas, MLB Commissioner Threatens Bay Area City

On the eve of a home wildcard game the city of Oakland cock blocks the A’s. What other message do they need to hear? Great young nucleus for that franchise. Go somewhere where they’ll be appreciated.
 
I struggle with whether Vegas would be a good MLB market. While it's a solid baseball town, would enough tourists road trip for a 3 game series in Henderson? Not sure there is the population base + disposable income + 3 shift city to make this work over 81 games.
 
This isn't going to happen. So the people that invested $150M into that triple A ballpark are just going to eat those costs before they see one penny of profit? That park wasn't made to have seats added. The best it can hold with standing room is about 10,000.

I would agree that Vegas isn't a baseball town for an MLB team. Not sure they would be able to fill a 40,000 seat stadium each night to make it worth it. Weekends probably with the opponent coming in for the series.

But who knews anything is possible in vegas.
 
It's not a good idea, just the me too shit about where everyone else is going. But baseball is a TV revenue driven sport and Vegas is a lousy market for a local TV contract. If you want to make a ton of money you move a team to Charlotte and steal all that Braves market.
 
From A’s talk:

Here's a list of professional sports teams who've gotten a shovel in the ground since Fremont's Cisco Field was announced in November of 2006. Most recently, the New York Islanders got a shovel in Belmont Park last month after several years of uncertainty.

I'm only counting when the construction began year, so if something was completed and opened after 2006 but the groundbreaking was before, it's not listed. Also not showing any NCAA-related stuff.

Groundbreaking year shown below:

New York Jets/Giants: MetLife Stadium (2007)

Montreal Impact: Saputo Stadium (2007)

Minnesota Twins: Target Field (2007)

Orlando Magic: Amway Center (2008)

Pittsburgh Penguins: PPG Paints Arena (2008)

Philadelphia Union: Talen Energy Stadium (2008)

Juventus F.C.: Allianz Stadium (2009)

Kiwoom Heroes: Gocheok Sky Dome (2009)

Miami Marlins: Marlins Park (2009)

Brooklyn Nets: Barclays Center (2010)

Sporting K.C.: Children's Mercy Park (2010)

Houston Dynamo: BBVA Stadium (2011)

KIA Tigers: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field (2011)

San Francisco 49ers: Levi's Stadium (2012)

San Jose Earthquakes: Avaya Stadium (2012)

Olimpique Lyonnais: Parc Olympique Lyonnais (2012)

Samsung Lions: Daegu Samsung Lions Park (2012)

Minnesota Vikings: U.S. Bank Stadium (2013)

Detroit Red Wings / Pistons: Little Caesars Arena (2014)

Sacramento Kings: Golden 1 Center (2014)

Orlando City SC: Exploria Stadium (2014)

Edmonton Oilers: Rogers Place (2014)

Atlanta Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2014)

Atlanta Braves: SunTrust Park (2014)

Vegas Golden Knights: T-Mobile Arena (2014)

Milwaukee Bucks: Fiserv Forum (2016)

Los Angeles F.C.: Banc of California Stadium (2016)

NC Dinos: Changwon NC Park (2016)

Los Angeles Rams: SoFi Stadium (2016)

Minnesota United F.C.: Allianz Field (2016)

Golden State Warriors: Chase Center (2017)

Texas Rangers: Globe Life Field (2017)

D.C. United: Audi Field (2017)

Oakland [Las Vegas] Raiders: Allegiant Stadium (2017)

New York Islanders: Unnamed Belmont Park Arena (2019)
 
Heim said:
A hint A's coming to Vegas? Jose Canseco opening a car wash in town.
Click to expand...
I've seen Jose playing poker around town a few times usually daily tournaments. Haven't played with him but if he is investing in a cash wash which is a good money maker maybe I'll have to find him at the tables a bit more often.
 
