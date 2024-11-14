According to Axios and the New York Post, the raid occurred mere days after Coplan’s prediction platform forecast a Donald Trump win in the 2024 US presidential election—significantly ahead of most national polls.
A source told the New York Post that FBI agents arrived at Coplan’s residence around 6:00 am, insisting on access to his phone and other devices. It has not been confirmed whether Coplan or Polymarket is the focus of an ongoing inquiry.
'Obvious political retribution': FBI raids Polymarket CEO's home days after platform predicted Trump's win
